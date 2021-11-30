Offensive photoshoot in Kartarpur annoys Sikh community





New Delhi: A clothing brand recently came under fire after an alleged photoshoot at Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan. In the set, a Lahore-based model can be seen bareheaded, posing for the camera, compromising the sanctity of the venue, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and members of the Sikh community have expressed their displeasure at the fashion photoshoot at Kartarpur Shrine, Pakistan Observer reported.

Chaudhry slammed the designer and model for the photoshoot.

“Designer and model must apologize to the Sikh community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol, not a movie set,” he wrote on Twitter.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara’s management committee, also condemned the act, calling it “desecration”.

“A Pakistani court has issued an arrest warrant for the star who made a video of dancing at the mosque; the same must be done against this woman from Lahore as an example of treating all religions as an au pair.

“Otherwise, any discussion of respecting Sikhism is hollow,” he said.

In another tweet, Sirsa commented, “Such behavior and act in the pious place of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji is totally unacceptable! Can she dare to do the same in her religious place in Pakistan? Imran Khan and the Pakistani government should take immediate action to end this trend of treating Sri Kartarpur Sahib as a picnic spot by the Pakistani people.

Meanwhile, clothing brand Mannat has released a clarification on the matter. The Instagram page has since removed the controversial posts and issued a statement, according to the report.

“The photos posted on our accounts are NOT part of a shoot by Mannat Clothing. These photos were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress. Please note that Mannat has absolutely NO role for decide how and where the photos were taken, ”the statement read.

“However, we accept our mistake that we should not have posted this content and apologize to everyone who was offended by this. All holy places are very sacred to us.

“Photos and messages have been removed from all of our media channels. Once again, we sincerely apologize for hurting public opinion. Believe us when we say we had no such intention.

On the other hand, Pakistani police in Punjab said in a statement that they were investigating all aspects of the incident and that strict legal proceedings would be taken against those responsible.

“The management of the brand and model concerned is under investigation. Places of worship of all religions are equally respectable, ”the statement read, according to the report.

