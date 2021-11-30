How to avoid accidental wars? Strong men Putin, Xi, Modi are risk takers, can be triggers

Text size:

The virtual meeting November 15 between Presidents Joe Biden of the United States and Xi Jinping of China could hopefully be the forerunner of a process of dialogue that has so far been sidelined. The relationship had become openly hostile and the drift into armed conflict due to errors in judgment and communication needed to be repaired. Some Politics and military the leaders had warned of the risk of an accidental war, a possibility that could have prompted the two leaders to recognize the danger.

Violence, hatred, enmity: trinity of war

A simple understanding of the nature of the beast that surreptitiously resides in incidents between opposing military entities is necessary but insufficient to prevent them. Prevention requires political logic to prevail over the forces pushing in the direction of escalation. Prussian theorist Carl von Clausewitz’s theory of escalation in the form of a trinity of forces, which prevails in nations that interact with each other, is probably an explanation that has stood the test of time.

According to the Trinity Theory, the first escalating force originates in the primordial violence unleashed by hatred and hostility between warring societies. The second force is that of the game of chance and probability which leads to uncertainty and the virtual impossibility of predicting the action-reaction produced by the opposing military forces in contact. This is also accentuated by misperceptions, miscommunication and mistaken judgments and described as the fog of war.

The main characteristic of this force is that it could acquire a logic of its own, escape human control, and act unpredictably to reinforce the escalation. The third force is the political rationality which resides in the decision-making of the leaders. It is the force that can contain escalation through prudent decisions. But the overall danger is that this force can be overrun uncontrollably by the two or one of the other two forces.

A danger that has been averted

In India, a terrorist attack, particularly against a religious symbol, can lead to primordial violence by unleashing forces of hatred and hostility. The call for revenge would be irresistible to political leaders. Military forces applied in retaliation would enter into an action-reaction scenario, which acquires its own military logic unbridled by political logic. The post-Balakote dogfight which resulted in a game of chance and the loss of a plane and the capture of a indian pilot could have degenerated. But political logic on both sides prevailed with perhaps a little help from the United States.

Accidental wars around the world

The terrorist attack scenario described above has the deliberate outbreak of violence as the detonator. In an accidental war, the detonator is an accident. During the Cold War, technical problems in early warning radars deployed to monitor missiles could have resulted in nuclear exchanges. Each time, the game of chance and probability saved the day.

The scale and pace of the current unbridled global arms race, which now also includes space and cyberspace, is accompanied by deployments of technology products that promise to exploit the vulnerabilities of adversaries and are said to be able to triumph in militant engagements. China in particular is engaged in frenzied movements of military modernization which were spurred on by Xi Jingping, who never fails to remind his national audience of the need for military power to defend his interests.

In Asia, opposing military forces from China and the United States, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) interface in air, sea, space and cyberspace. Chinese forces are also in close contact with Ladakh and other places on the Indo-Chinese border. A similar interface prevails in Europe between Russia, the United States and the European Union. Of particular concern are the military build-up and growing tensions in the Donbass region of Ukraine. The interface mainly aims to strengthen territorial or maritime claims and is done without any mutual understanding of the highway code.

The situation is superimposed on leaders who rely on their image as strong men and have a greater propensity to take risks. Such risky behaviors could be the detonators of an accidental war. During the virtual Biden-Xi dialogue, there was more than a hint that some level of strategic stability talks would begin. There is some hope that China, the United States and other actors can develop confidence-building measures that will aim to prevent accidental wars. A better geopolitical atmosphere can realize this possibility. The dangers of inaction are obvious to all. Only the political will of the parties concerned can overcome the obstacles to reaching an agreement.

India has measures in place, but the obstacles are huge

Unlike China and Russia’s confrontation with the United States and other countries, the situations at the Indo-China and Indo-Pakistan borders have put in place confidence-building measures that are specifically aimed at preventing military outbreaks. These are also reinforced by multi-level communication channels between political, military and diplomatic leaders. With Pakistan, these channels also include discussions on Track II. Some intelligence sources even give them credit for facilitating the reaffirmation of the Indo-Pakistan ceasefire in February 2020.

However, in the arena of global politics, India is still not on either side but in many problem-based tents. This was reflected in the positions he took at the United Nations forums on climate change and the Outer Space Treaty. Its membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the RIC Forum (Russia-India-China), the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) is also indicative. Can India’s political and diplomatic capital be deployed globally to usher in a return to dialogue-based politics? Will such an attempt be a failure because of the poor state of Indo-Chinese relations? The obstacles seem enormous. This is why India, with a self-image of Vishwaguru, or teacher of the world, should try.

Will the rulers prevent a war that no one wants?

A deadly cocktail of deep geopolitical competition bordering on confrontation, an unbridled arms race, and a greater risk-taking by rulers may prove to be the catalysts for the outbreak of a war that no one wants. Hotspots are well known and require political interventions from the parties concerned. That Biden, Xi, Putin and other mid-power leaders like Narendra Modi, who are all entangled in the build-up of power at the national level, can make a difference, only time can tell.

Lieutenant-General (Dr) Prakash Menon (retired) is Director of the Strategic Studies Program at Takshashila Institution; former military adviser, Secretariat of the National Security Council. He tweets @ prakashmenon51. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)

