Scottish and Welsh governments demand Boris Johnson to further toughen travel rules in response to Omicron variant

The Scottish and Welsh governments are urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten UK travel restrictions even further in response to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In a joint letter to Mr Johnson today, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford called for an emergency COBRA meeting to be held “as soon as possible” due to the latest COVID-19[female[feminine development.

Until there six cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Scotland, with three detected in England.

The Prime Minister reacted to the discovery of the variant – which was first detected in South Africa and is feared to carry a higher risk of transmission – by reintroducing certain restrictions and banning travel within the region. most of southern Africa.

Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe have all been added to the UK’s travel red list during of the weekend.

But, under the new rules, fully vaccinated people entering the UK from all other destinations are only required to self-isolate until they are provided with a negative result from a PCR test performed. before the end of the second day after their arrival.

Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford want these travel rules to be tightened further and have used their letter to demand that people entering the UK be asked to self-isolate for eight days, with the reintroduction of a PCR test on the eighth day after their arrival.

Speaking at a press conference in Edinburgh on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said: ‘The incubation period for this virus is very often longer than two days.

“We therefore believe that it would be wise, as a precaution, for these travel rules to be further tightened.”

Ms Sturgeon added that she and Mr Drakeford “are proposing a stricter four-nation approach to travel restrictions.”

“As part of our proposal, they would have a PCR test on the eighth day of their arrival, as well as the second day,” she said.

“We believe this measure would be more effective in identifying cases of this variant resulting from travel abroad and therefore help us prevent further community transmission from imported cases.”

Over the weekend, the decentralized administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland followed travel rules imposed by Mr Johnson in England.

In their letter, Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford said that – although they wanted border restrictions to be further tightened – they believed a UK-wide approach to the issue was “the approach most effective “because they requested that the matter be discussed at a COBRA meeting.

They also urged Johnson to confirm that their devolved governments will receive funding from the Treasury “in case more interventionist measures are needed to address the public health situation.”

“In our opinion, it would be best to consider this now, before the gravity of the situation possibly escalates, to support effective planning,” they wrote.

“In particular, it is important for us to agree that if conditions in a decentralized nation were to require greater intervention than in England, the agreed package of financial support would be available for that nation.

“We do not want to be in a position again where our public health interventions are negatively affected by a lack of financial support, but can be activated if necessary for England.

On the ‘potential threat’ to the UK from the Omicron variant, Ms Sturgeon and Mr Drakeford added: ‘We must work collectively – and effectively – as four nations to take all reasonable steps to control entry. of the virus in the country and then limit its spread. “

During her press conference on Monday, Ms Sturgeon said there was still a lot of unknowns about the Omicron variant.

“While we all hope that the emerging understanding of it will reduce rather than increase our level of concern, there is no doubt that this represents potentially the most difficult development during the pandemic in some time,” she declared.