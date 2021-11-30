How Prime Minister Modi bypasses Parliament, one ordinance at a time





On November 26, Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again warned Indians about the dangers to democracy. An assessment of the Modi government’s track record against the fundamental role of the legislature in the functioning of India’s parliamentary democracy in legislative affairs may not be out of place. After all, the venue for Modis’ speech was the Central Hall of Parliament and the occasion was the anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. On November 14, two weeks before the scheduled start of the winter session of Parliament and 12 days before Constitution Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, on the advice of the Modi government, issued two ordinances. These ordinances of the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 contemplate granting the Center the power to extend the tenure of directors. of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for up to three additional years above the minimum two-year term prescribed by the Supreme Court. Criticism of these ordinances rests in large part on two grounds. First, the apprehension that by granting itself the power to decide whether the heads of the two investigative agencies deserve an extension of service after the end of their fixed two-year term, the Modi regime would further strengthen its grip on the CBI. and ED. Second, and more importantly, the use of the ordinances route on an issue which on its face does not meet the constitutional requirement of the executive by using such enactment only in circumstances which necessitate action. immediate and this also when a session of Parliament was only 15 days away. Senior lawyer and congressman Rajya Sabha, Abhishek Singhvi, said the sole purpose of the orders on the CBI and the head of the ED was to ensure that these institutions were disciplined and upheld the rule of law. to duty to their political masters. of the parliamentary session is an attempt to sabotage, circumvent, circumvent the parliamentary institution. To continue reading this article … You must be a Premium subscriber Start your subscription with a free trial Enjoy unlimited eighth column, archives and games on

thefederal.com and many other features. You will also support ethical and impartial journalism.

plans start from Rs. 99

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/the-eighth-column/why-pm-modi-is-skirting-parliament-one-ordinance-at-a-time/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos