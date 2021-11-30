Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder who cut Trump’s megaphone





San Francisco (AFP) Jack Dorsey, who stepped down as CEO of social media giant Twitter on Monday, is perhaps best known as the man who kicked former US President Donald Trump off the platform than he used to woo his supporters and attack his detractors.

But the co-founder of Twitter, sporting a beard and a nose ring, is also one of the iconic figures of Silicon Valley and his decision to step down aligns with his positions in favor of the common good.

The tattooed entrepreneur, who said he only ate one meal a day as part of his wellness regimen, has become a figure of deep influence as CEO of two large publicly traded tech companies : Twitter and the payment company Square.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, the 45-year-old learned to write computer code on his own as a teenager.

He has said in interviews that he was fascinated by maps and trains, and how listening to emergency service radio dispatchers as a child had intrigued him with the power of communicating with short bursts of words.

Like many Silicon Valley celebrities, from Mark Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs to Bill Gates or Michael Dell, Dorsey dropped out, never having graduated from any of the universities he attended, one in his Native Missouri and the other in New York.

Dorsey is credited with having the idea for Twitter when eventual co-founder Evan Williams gave employees at blogging startup Odeo two weeks to work on fun new projects to break up the daily grind.

Yet during Trump’s presidency, Twitter was widely regarded as the medium used to broadcast America’s deepening political and cultural divisions.

Dorsey made the controversial decision to permanently ban Trump from the platform, where the former president had amassed 88.7 million followers.

Dorsey made the decision days after Trump assembled a crowd of supporters who stormed the United States Capitol, where they tried to prevent Joe Biden from being confirmed the winner in the 2020 election.

Within minutes of Dorsey’s decision, the outgoing president’s voluminous tweets were replaced with a simple message saying “Account suspended.”

The most powerful man in the world had lost his spokesperson.

Sad, but happy

On Monday, Dorsey tweeted her resignation letter, with the tongue-in-cheek message “not sure anyone heard, but I quit Twitter”.

“There aren’t a lot of companies that reach this level. And there aren’t a lot of founders who choose their business over their own egos,” he wrote in an email to staff. from Twitter.

An effigy of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey disguised as an insurgent from January 6, 2021 is placed near the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on March 25, 2021. A protester installed effigies of CEO of Big Tech as the US Congress was holding hearings on March 25 on the spread of disinformation and disinformation on their platforms. MANDEL NGAN AFP

“PS, I’m tweeting this email. My only wish is that Twitter Inc will be the most transparent company in the world. Hi Mom!” He said as he closed the post.

It ends an era that began with Dorsey sending the world’s first tweet on March 21, 2006 under the handle @jack, which now has over 5.5 million followers.

He first ran Twitter in 2007-2008 and served as Managing Director after Dick Costolo stepped down in June 2015.

Dorsey was first pushed out of the chef’s chair, known to leave early for personal activities such as tailoring or yoga classes.

He then sought to revamp his image, shedding his dreadlocks and working to mend the relationship between Twitter and developers and reassure investors that he was up to the task of running not only Twitter but the company as well. Square mobile payment, which he founded in 2009.

Days after Trump’s ban on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube also suspended the single-term president, who then resorted to issuing press releases that had much less reach or impact.

Supporters of the former president have accused Dorsey and the social media giants of trying to restrict free speech, and many have resigned to join new platforms supporting the far right such as Gab and Parler.

Other critics of major tech platforms accused them of turning a blind eye to the disinformation spreading on their pages and called for their demolition by Congress.

But running two big tech companies has raised doubts that Dorsey was overloaded, with reports released last year that an aggressive hedge fund, Elliott Management, was trying to oust him as head of Twitter.

“I’m really sad… but really happy,” Dorsey said in her exit message.

