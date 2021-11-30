PM Imran inaugurates the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at Al-Qadir University in Jhelum. Photo: screenshot from Geo News

JHELUM: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the academic blocks of Al-Qadir University in Jhelum.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Unfortunately, due to colonialism, Muslims have suffered from mental slavery around the world”.

Stressing the importance of breaking the chains of slavery, the prime minister said mental slavery is more dangerous than physical slavery.

He insisted on telling the truth and doing justice. “Speaking the truth was a quality of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) before he was appointed a Messenger.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his goal has always been to create institutions in Pakistan that will implement Islam in its true spirit.

He spoke at length about education, lamenting that there are no universities researching the lives of Muslim rulers, warriors, scholars and reformers.

“Islam and science work together,” he said. “There is harmony between them. Read Al-Biruni and the others, they have a strong bond with Allah,” he added.

Young Pakistanis have studied Western culture and have been misled by it

The prime minister spoke out against Western culture, saying Pakistani youth are confused about it in today’s world.

He said young Pakistanis have studied Western culture and have been misled by it, saying its progress has made many people copy it.

The Prime Minister urged universities to research the disastrous effects of Western culture on family life and denounced the way pornographic material was widely available on smartphones these days.

He said universities are important because they can help people make “informed choices” that will help people make smarter and better choices.

“Allah encourages Ijtihad in the Holy Quran,” he said. “How will the Ijtihad play out here if the person who differs from you in his point of view is declared a kafir,” he lamented.

The prime minister said that the concept of leadership that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave to Muslims will be conveyed to young people in Pakistani universities, adding that “we will start with our students”.

Speaking of leadership, the Prime Minister said that a selfish and cowardly person can never become a leader.

He said it was important to educate students on these aspects so that when they become future leaders, they think about Pakistan’s progress rather than appointing their friends to high positions and committing acts of corruption.

Nawaz Sharif fled abroad after lying

Speaking indirectly of Asma Jahangir’s conference where former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif spoke, the Prime Minister lamented how the PML-N supremo was allowed to address the event.

He said companies have perished when they refused to condemn sins, adding that the former prime minister was speaking at a conference where Supreme Court justices were present.

“This person had fled abroad after lying,” he said while searching Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that if society continued to revere and appreciate people who engaged in corruption, others would find no incentive to work hard.

“Why would an ordinary man study 14 years, work eight hours a day to earn a living for his wife and children while another person functions as a qabza group?” ” He asked.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/912681-pm-imran-inaugurates-academic-blocks-of-al-qadir-university-in-jhelum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos