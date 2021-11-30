KCR spits fire on center and slams Modi for bad rule





HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has fought hard against the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Center, accusing it of having failed miserably on all fronts in the last seven years of his reign . He also attacked Trade Union Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy and Trade Union Minister of Food Piyush Goyal for their “inconsistent statements” on the supply of paddy to Telangana. Addressing a press conference in Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday, Rao even called Kishan Reddy and Piyush Goyal “shameless” saying that if they had siggu, lajja (shame) they should open their eyes and look at reality. where India stood in the world in the world hunger index. Rao predicted that Modi would certainly issue an “unconditional apology” to the farmers of Telangana for refusing to source paddy from Telangana sooner or later, as he recently apologized to the farmers for passing agricultural laws. Rao also called the BJP government at the Center “wicked” and said this “wicked government” should have its door opened if this country were to progress and prosper. He said the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) would lead a battle and go to any extent and fight the Modi government no matter what to protect the interests of the poor and farmers, adding that the Center adopted anti-farmer, anti-popular and anti-middle class policies and benefit only Adanis and Ambanis. Rao said the TRS government will fight tooth and nail against the bill to amend the Electricity Bill, both inside and outside Parliament, which places restrictions on state governments to expand electricity subsidies to farmers and other needy sections and also aimed at privatizing the electricity sector. Rao asked the Center to source whole paddy not only from Telangana but from all states and to feed the poor and needy as India was doing worse than Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, etc. . in the publication of the World Hunger Index. He accused the Modi government of pushing India into a debt trap during his seven-year reign by taking loans of Rs 80,000 crore when it was only Rs 60,000 crore per all previous governments combined. “Despite taking so many loans, the Modi government has not achieved any results in any sector. There is not a single achievement of the Modi government that it can boast of,” he said. He accused the Modi government of destroying the social fabric of India and Telangana by tearing apart regional and communal passions to gain votes. …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanchronicle.com/nation/politics/291121/kcr-spits-fire-on-centre-slams-modi-for-bad-rule.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos