Trump’s suspicious and insecure president ‘hardest’ to brief on Intel, CIA report reveals





U.S. intelligence officials struggled to inform a suspicious, insecure and often distracted Donald Trump when he was in the White House, according to a new account released by the CIA Academic Center.

For the intelligence community, Trump’s transition has been by far the most difficult in his historic experience with briefing new presidents, wrote retired intelligence officer John Helgerson in a recently published chapter on Trump in the book Getting to Know the President, published by the CIA. for US officials. The book, originally published by the CIA in 1996, is updated after each new administration.

Trump doubted the competence of intelligence professionals and felt no need for regular intelligence support, according to Helgerson.

This attitude was particularly problematic given Trump’s inexperience in any branch of government or the military, a situation unique since the presidential intelligence briefings began in 1952.

It was also complicated by his aversion to reading, according to Helgerson.

Trump, by his own admission, didn’t read often, Helgerson wrote. Intelligence officials have also determined that Trump really doesn’t read anything and doesn’t read much; he loves bullets, he noted.

It could also be difficult to hold the attention of the easily distracted president, according to the accounts.

James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, recalled that Trump was inclined to take off on tangents; there could be eight or nine minutes of real intelligence in an hour-long chat, Helgerson reported.

Although presidents are often briefed on a daily basis, Trump was soon getting just two 45-minute briefings a week and he completely ignored them after the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, according to Helgerson. In contrast, Vice President Mike Pence was an avid reader of briefings six days a week who tried to keep Trump focused, according to the account.

The intelligence community from the start has been repelled by Trump’s affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin, hitherto seen as an adversary of the United States.

Starting with the campaign, Trump has often praised Putin and his views while attacking the Americas own intelligence community. He even publicly called on Russia to track Hillary Clinton’s emails from their 2016 presidential campaign. Emails related to his campaign were later hacked.

The most problematic aspect of the 2016 transition for the intelligence community that continued until the Trump presidency was the emergence of Trump teams’ contacts with Russian officials as a domestic issue in the United States. , noted Helgerson.

Trump has frequently attacked CIA and FBI officials as intelligence officials investigate links between his presidential campaign and Russian election interference that Trump has repeatedly called a witch hunt.

After Trump’s victory, his team fired the officially designated transitional staff and threw away numerous documents prepared by the outgoing Obama administration, Helgerson reported.

In fact, the Trump team was not quite ready to launch transitional operations, apparently not having plans to win the election, Helgerson wrote.

Trump’s official relations with the intelligence community got off to a bad start just days after taking the presidency when he gave a self-implicated speech at the Wall of Fallen Heroes at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

Ignoring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, Trump accused the media of lying about the size of his nomination crowd and criticized reporters as some of the most dishonest human beings on the planet.

Former CIA Director John Brennan said at the time he was deeply saddened and angry at Donald Trump’s despicable display of self-aggrandizement in front of the heroes at the CIA agency’s Memorial Wall .

Ryan Crocker, a retired diplomat who previously served as the United States’ ambassador to Iraq and who was at the scene for Trump’s CIA comments, told the New Yorker in a 2017 interview that he was appalled by these words.

Whatever his intentions, it was horrible, Crocker said. As he stood there talking about how good Trump was, I kept staring at the wall behind him as I’m sure everyone in the room was too. He has no understanding of the world and what is going on. It was really ugly.

Check out Helgersons’ full chapter on Trump here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffpost.com/entry/most-difficult-president-trump-intelligence-briefings-cia-book_n_61a56c7ee4b044a1cc1927dd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos