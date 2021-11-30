Jokowi prioritizes Covid-19 control and health sector in 2022 state budget

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the pandemic was not over and that in 2022 it will still pose a threat to the world, as well as to Indonesia. To cope with this uncertainty, it prepared the 2022 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) in a reactive and proactive manner, while preserving good governance.

“The 2022 state budget has a central role. As the Presidency of the G20, we must demonstrate our ability to tackle climate change, including reducing emissions and moving to improve the environment in a sustainable way. We have to show real actions on green and sustainable economy“, he said giving instructions and providing the budget execution list (DIPA) and the list of transfer allocations to regions and village funds 2022 at the State Palace, Jakarta, Monday (29/11).

Jokowi also explained that the 2022 state budget should encourage the recovery of the national economy and support structural reforms. There are six things that are the main policies of the 2022 state budget, first to continue to control Covid-19 and to prioritize the health sector.

The second is to maintain the sustainability of social protection programs for the poor and vulnerable. The third is improving senior human resources (HR). Fourth, continue to develop infrastructure and technological adaptability.

The fifth word Jokowi, strengthening fiscal decentralization for the improvement and distribution of well-being between regions. The sixth is to continue the budget reform by implementing zero-based budgeting for more efficient purchases.

“Once again in 2022, we must continue to prepare to face the risks of the Covid pandemic which still hangs over the world and our country, Indonesia. Uncertainty in health and economics must be our basis in planning and implementing programs, ”he said. [rhm]