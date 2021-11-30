Inauguration of the Tugu and Gongseng dams, President Joko Widodo: beneficial for food security





SURYA.CO.ID, TRENGGALEK – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, inaugurated the Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency on Tuesday (11/30/2021). The groundbreaking process was carried out simultaneously from the Tugu Dam area in Tugu District, Trenggalek Regency. President Joko Widodo said the existence of these two large dams would support food security programs in Indonesia, especially in East Java. “Both are ready to be used as part of our food security,” President Jokowi said. He explained that the Tugu Dam was built with a total budget of Rp 1.69 trillion. This dam has a capacity of 12 million cubic meters, one of which will be used to irrigate 1,250 hectares of land. Meanwhile, Gongseng Dam in Temayang District, Bojonegoro Regency, has a capacity of 22 million cubic meters. The dam can be used as an irrigation facility to irrigate an area of ​​6,200 hectares. “We hope that with the addition of these two dams, community agricultural activities will increase, farmers will be more productive. They will be able to plant and harvest more often, so we hope that their income will increase,” added President Joko Widodo. During the inauguration, President Jokowi was accompanied by PUPR Minister RI Basuki Hadimuljono, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, Chief Inspector General of East Java Police Nico Afinta and Commander of the Military Command V / Brawijaya, Major General Nurchahyanto. In addition, Trenggalek Regent Mochamad Nur Arifin and Forkopimda Trenggalek Regency also accompanied President Joko Widodo. In addition to inaugurating the Gongseng and Tugu dams, the president is also expected to attend an agricultural event in Buluagung Village, Karangan District. There, President Joko Widodo will engage with local farmers, handing over agricultural equipment and planting rice in the fields.

