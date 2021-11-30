Jimmy Kimmel drags Donald Trump Jr. for calling for anti-vaccine protests





The Monday Night Edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw the late-night host target the bizarre Republicans plotting the Omicron variant. The new variant of the coronavirus has, according to the World Health Organization, several mutations that can impact its behavior, such as how easily it spreads or the severity of the disease it causes, although Epidemiological studies are still underway to determine how dangerous a threat it poses. Out of caution, the United States has put travel restrictions in place in eight countries where Omicron has spread the fastest: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

But of course the right has a theory on it, Kimmel spat. Their theory is that this variant is some sort of ploy concocted by Democrats to help them win the election. In fact, former White House doctor and current congressman from Texas Ronny Jackson tweeted on Saturday: Here is the MEV, the variant of the midterm elections! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited mail-in ballots nationwide. Democrats would do anything to CHEAT in an election but weren’t going to let them!

(In March, a watchdog organization released a multi-year report that found Jackson, who had previously served as Trump’s presidential doctor, made sexual and disparaging comments about a subordinate, violated consumer policy at alcohol while on a presidential trip and took prescription sleeping pills which raised concerns among his colleagues about his ability to provide proper care, CNN reported.)

Alright, let me understand, Dr Ronny: Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi developed this variant to encourage Democrats to vote by mail, Kimmel reflected. It looks like you might be giving them too much credit. Do you think Democrats are so organized? They can’t even convince Joe Manchin to support maternity leave. I don’t think they create viruses.

He then focused on the failure of Trump, Donald Trump Jr., who toured the right-wing media to urge Americans to protest against vaccination warrants, you know, even though his family is vaccinated and that his own father started production of the COVID vaccine.

Meanwhile, the weaker variant of the Trump virus, Donald Jr., was getting poetic about freedom this weekend on Fox News, Kimmel proposed.

Yes, Don Jr. appeared on Fox News with Dan Bongino who once tried to sue The Daily Beast for a factually true story and ended up losing in a humiliating fashion for complaining about how the media did not adequately cover the stories. anti-vax protests in Europe while comparing Americans who get vaccinated to sheep.

Your dad told us to drink bleach, Kimmel replied. They always seem to forget about it.

