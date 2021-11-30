Pakistan inside, Sri Lanka outside: Biden democracy summit is a diplomatic blunder





Supposedly, US President Joe Biden’s “Democracy Summit” – which begins December 9 – would show America is back as the leader of the free world. Unfortunately, the Biden administration is not very committed to thinking before the fact or to rationale afterwards. And in many parts of the world, including here in South Asia, the summit is likely to do more harm than good. India, the world’s largest democracy – although not as strong these days as it once was – will naturally be there. But Sri Lanka, which has comparable democratic credentials, is not.

Most confusing, perhaps, is the choice to exclude Bangladesh while inviting Pakistan. Neither is a particularly shining example of democracy at this time. The last elections in Bangladesh took place after the main opposition leader was jailed for corruption and have been described as “improbably unbalanced” by the State Department. Pakistan’s last election, meanwhile, came after its main opposition leader was first disqualified and then, for good measure, sentenced to prison. The election itself was, the State Department noted, marred by “pre-election interference from the military and intelligence agencies which created an uneven electoral playing field.”

So why was one flawed democracy invited and the other not? On the contrary, Bangladesh performs better on various objective indicators of institutional strength than Pakistan. It scores 39 out of 100 at Freedom House, while Pakistan scores 37. Bangladesh is ranked 76th in the world on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy Index, narrowly missing “imperfect democracy” status. Pakistan is much lower on the list, in 105th place, just below Turkey, an uninvited nominal ally of the United States.

So how do you read this kind of blunder? Perhaps this is just negligence, yet another post-Afghanistan reminder that Biden’s promises to restore US foreign policy competence have not been kept.

On the other hand, it may be deliberate. The United States may have determined that it “still needs” Pakistan to help run Afghanistan – and therefore cannot officially admit that Prime Minister Imran Khan was indeed chosen by the entire military establishment. -powerful of the country, and not simply elected. Such cynicism somewhat undermines the idea that the summit aims to “renew a common goal”. Certainly, this will make countries like India feel that no matter how our own democratic credentials erode over time – the United States will always call us a democracy because it needs us.

So, would you prefer to think that the Democracy Summit is talking about incompetence or cynicism? In fact, you may not have to choose. Because even if the decision to leave aside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka while inviting India and Pakistan was pure realpolitik, it remains a big mistake.

After all, any pragmatic argument for a democracy summit centers on showing hesitant democracies the benefits of keeping Beijing at bay; and, in the process, to remind the Chinese leaders that their political system is still not the one to which most countries aspire.

So countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – imperfect democracies that are courted by the People’s Republic with money and flattery – are precisely the countries you want in the room. They are two pivotal nations in the geopolitical competition to determine the course of this century, and the Biden administration has decided to tell them they don’t matter.

The point is, once you’ve turned a conference invitation into a certificate, it’s the certificate that counts, not the conference. A certificate from the US President plays on national self-image and domestic politics in complicated ways. The position of the Pakistani regime vis-à-vis its besieged liberal dissidents has been strengthened; and Bangladeshi politicians have been given a reason to be suspicious of the United States. governance or terrorism. He might as well have added that when Chinese leaders insult a country, it is at least blunt.

Derek Grossman of Rand Corp. said the administration “has basically exploded [its] Indo-Pacific strategy overnight with the Summit for Democracy. He’s not wrong. The US strategy for the region, like everyone else’s, argues for common democratic principles underpinning alliances to constrain illiberal actors like Beijing. Now, however, when American diplomats – or their European and Indian counterparts – travel to Colombo and Dhaka and talk about “shared values,” their hosts can silence them in seconds. Why should we listen to you talk about values, they will ask. The US president doesn’t even think we are a democracy.

Dear reader,

Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting edge commentary on relevant current issues. However, we have a demand.

As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/international/pakistan-in-sri-lanka-out-biden-s-democracy-summit-is-a-diplomatic-flub-121113000291_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos