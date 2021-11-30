CDC says 18+ should get booster shot

WASHINGTON The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday expanded its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots for all adults as the new omicron variant is identified in more countries.

The agency previously approved the recalls for all adults, but only recommended them for people 50 and older or if they live in a long-term care facility.

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the new guidelines reflect the emergence of the omicron variant, which has yet to be identified in the United States but which officials say will inevitably reach the country.

Anyone aged 18 and over should be given a booster either 6 months after their first Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their first J&J vaccine, she said in a statement.

Walensky also encouraged Americans who are not feeling well to research a COVID-19 test, saying that increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.

GENEVA The World Health Organization says the global risk of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is very high based on early evidence, warning of the possibility of future outbreaks with serious consequences.

The United Nations health agency, in a technical note to member states presented to reporters on Monday, said considerable uncertainty remained over the new variant first detected in southern Africa, but warned that the likelihood of possible further spread around the world was high.

Based on the possibility that mutations in omicron could evade an immune response and increase its ability to be passed between people, the likelihood of a potential further spread of omicron globally is high, said WHO.

Based on these characteristics, there could be future outbreaks of COVID-19, which could have serious consequences, depending on a number of factors, including where the outbreaks may take place, he said. -he adds. The overall overall risk associated with the new Omicron VOC is assessed as very high.

TORONTO Canada has confirmed a third case of the omicron variant COVID-19.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dub confirmed the new case on Monday.

Canada announced on Sunday that it had two cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant among two people who had recently visited Nigeria. The two isolate themselves in Ottawa. The province of Ontario is also investigating four cases of COVID to see if it is omicron.

LANSING, Michigan, the number of adults hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit a new pandemic high of nearly 4,200 on Monday as the state continued to face an increase in infections.

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, set seven months ago in the state’s third wave.

Only Minnesota had a rate of seven cases higher than Michigan on Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks in public places to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid wave four. The federal government has deployed military medical personnel to help Michigan hospitals cope.

MADRID One of Madrid’s main public hospitals said it had detected the first confirmed case of the omicron variant in Spain in a traveler who arrived from South Africa.

In a tweet on Monday, the Department of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases at Gregorio Maran Hospital said sequencing of the patient’s samples earlier in the day showed the infection to match omicron.

The hospital said the patient is in good condition.

In a statement, health officials in the Madrid region identified the patient as a 51-year-old man who returned from South Africa on November 28 after a stopover in Amsterdam.

He had first tested positive for the coronavirus when screened with antigen tests at Madrid airport, the statement said, adding that authorities are monitoring other passengers who have come in close contact with him on the plane from the Netherlands.

LONDON Britain is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster program to millions more as part of efforts to tackle the spread of the new omicron variant, which is believed to be more contagious and resistant to vaccines.

The UK government said on Monday it would fully accept the revised recommendations from the independent body of scientists that advised it, the main one of which is that anyone between the ages of 18 and 39 should be offered a booster. So far, only people over the age of 40 as well as those deemed particularly vulnerable to the virus were eligible.

The change in advice means that around 13 million more people will be eligible for the vaccine. The UK has so far given around 17.5 million recalls.

WARSAW, Poland Poland is suspending flights to seven countries in southern Africa where the new variant of the omicron coronavirus has been detected.

Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said travelers from those countries will have to go through a 14-day quarantine.

The new rules are due to start Wednesday and last until December 17.

The government, which is resisting the new restrictions as infections rise, is lowering its current 75% capacity limit at restaurants and cultural events to 50%.

Poland is on a growing list of countries set to restrict travel after the discovery of the omicron, although it is still not clear how this will affect the pandemic.

South African doctors at JOHANNESBURG say the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to new cases of the omicron variant is mostly reflected in mild symptoms.

Dr Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of new cases have been reported, says he has seen a sharp increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the past 10 days.

He said the cases so far have been very mild cases, with patients showing flu-like symptoms, dry cough, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pain. He said most have been treated at home.

He also said that the vaccinated fared much better than the unvaccinated.

The recent increase in South Africa has affected people in their 20s and 30s and doctors point out that symptoms of COVID-19 are often mild in this age group.

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated and receive a booster as he seeks to allay concerns over the new COVID-19 omicron variant. But he won’t immediately push for more restrictions to stop its spread, his chief medical adviser has said.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert and Bidens’ main COVID-19 adviser, said there were still no cases of the variant identified in the United States, but that he it was inevitable that she would eventually enter the country.

Speaking on ABC Good Morning America, Fauci said scientists hope to know within a week or two how well existing COVID-19 vaccines are protecting against the variant and how dangerous it is compared to previous strains.

MADRID Spain has imposed a mandatory 10-day quarantine for visitors from seven southern African countries, where omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, has been identified for the first time.

Spain’s move comes as more countries impose travel restrictions, although much remains unknown on omicron.

Mandatory isolation applies to travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe who arrive in Spain directly or with stopovers in other countries.

Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares said more than 200 nationals who were in the region and whose flights have been canceled will be brought back to Spain on flights that still operate in parts of Europe.

TOKYO Japan announced Monday that it will suspend the entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the measure would go into effect on Tuesday.

The move means Japan will reinstate border controls it relaxed earlier this month for short-term business visitors, students and foreign workers.

Over the weekend, Japan tightened entry restrictions for people arriving from South Africa and eight other countries, requiring them to undergo a 10-day quarantine period at government-designated facilities.

Many countries have decided to tighten their borders after the discovery of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in a number of countries.

LONDON Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there is evidence of local transmission of the novel omicron variant of the coronavirus after the country reported its first six cases.

She told a press conference that not all of the cases in Scotland have links to recent travel, adding that this suggests there may already be community transmission of this variant in Scotland.

The new cases bring the UK total to nine after three cases were identified in England over the weekend.

The arrival of the variant on British shores prompted Prime Minister Boris Johnson to tighten restrictions on wearing a mask and testing international arrivals in England.

ISLAMABAD Pakistan’s Planning Minister said a major coronavirus vaccination campaign would be accelerated this week to minimize the threat of the new variant.

Asad Umar has warned that the new variant of the coronavirus known as omicron will inevitably arrive in the Islamic nation in the coming weeks, and he urged unvaccinated citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Umar said that with the world being interconnected, it is impossible to prevent the new variant from entering Pakistan.

LISBON, Portugal Portuguese health authorities said they have identified 13 cases of omicron, the new variant of the coronavirus considered to be more contagious, among team members at a professional football club.

The National Institute of Health Ricardo Jorge said on Monday that one of those who tested positive at Lisbon-based football club Belenenses recently traveled to South Africa, where the omicron variant was first identified. times.

The others, however, had not traveled to South Africa, saying it could be one of the first cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.