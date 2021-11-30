Forest capital sparks climate debate in Indonesia

By PRIME SARMIENTO in Hong Kong and LEONARDUS JEGHO in Jakarta | China Daily | Update: 2021-11-30 09:49

A general view of the city of Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, on October 30, 2021. [Photo/Agencies]



As Indonesia assesses its options for meeting its climate commitments, it continues its plan to move its capital from Jakarta to the island of Borneo.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on November 4 that the relocation project would cost $ 35 billion. The House of Representatives is also expected to pass a law later this year that will allocate a budget for the planned relocation in the first half of 2024. The new capital will be built in the province of East Kalimantan on 56,000 hectares of land.

Indonesia pledged to cut emissions by signing an agreement to end deforestation by 2030 at the UN climate meeting COP 26 in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

Environmental groups have been thinking about how to work on Indonesia’s commitment to the Paris climate treaty, as it is one of Southeast Asia’s top greenhouse gas emitters. And moving the capital to East Kalimantan could affect the lush rainforest that has housed the endangered Borneo orangutan and indigenous Dayak communities for years.

Yanuar Nugroho, visiting principal researcher at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, said environmental reason was behind Widodo’s plan to relocate the capital. Worsening air pollution, frequent flooding and traffic jams make Jakarta one of the fastest-sinking cities in the world, with some estimates suggesting that a third of the city’s landmass could be submerged by 2050.

Nugroho said the relocation of the capital will necessarily have an environmental impact as it will move to a wooded area. But he notes that if the Indonesian government is to keep its climate commitment, any form of deforestation must be offset by replanting trees in other places that can serve as carbon sinks. “The biggest problem with climate change in reality is not the deforestation which can theoretically be offset by reforestation in other places, but the level of emissions that will be generated by the new state capital after its taking office, “he said. “This is an issue that must be taken into account because such emissions will have big impacts on climate change.”

Hendricus Andy Simarmata, president of the Indonesian Association of Urban and Regional Planners, said relocating the capital will certainly require clearing some forest land to make way for urban development. But he said it would be a great opportunity for the Indonesian government to demonstrate that it is capable of building a climate proof city.

Principle of development

“The central government has shown its willingness and commitment to apply a principle of green and sustainable development for the new planning of the capital,” said Simarmata. “Of course, as a professional association for town and country planning, we will continue to make our contribution to this preparation.”

He said the government will need two years to build this new city, from the construction of new buildings to the development of drinking water systems and new roads. He stressed the importance of maintaining the capital as a “green city”.

Widodo first announced the relocation of the capital in a speech delivered in August 2019 to Parliament. He said the country’s capital “is not only a symbol of national identity, but also a representation of the progress of the nation.”

Besides environmental reasons, Widodo said the relocation of the capital would also distribute the gains from economic development to the more than 270 million Indonesians residing across the archipelago.

Jakarta is located in Java, Indonesia’s fourth largest island, and is home to more than half of the country’s population. East Kalimantan is located in Borneo, the third largest island in the country, but is home to less than 6% of the population.

The government is also planning to relocate at least 182,000 civil servants from Jakarta to Kalimantan. This number excludes military and police personnel.