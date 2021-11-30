Desperate Imran Khan compromises on Pakistan’s sovereign rights to secure $ 4.2 billion loan from Saudi Arabia





A day after the government led by Imran Khan celebrated Saudi Arabia’s $ 4.2 billion cash loan and hailed it as a symbol of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, experts Pakistanis called it a wet firecracker because of the harsh conditions imposed by Saudi Arabia. .

Pakistan agreed to strict conditions for repayment of the loan: it would have no rollover option and will have to repay the $ 3 billion loan one year after the date of filing with a caveat that Pakistan would be required to return it at any time with 72 hours notice. .

The pre-requisite detrimental to Saudi Arabia’s loan, according to Pakistani experts, is that “in the event of a dispute, Saudi law will apply. Pakistan has waived its sovereign claim of immunity from prosecution, execution, foreclosure or other legal proceedings relating to the $ 3 billion cash deposit agreement.

Experts also question the high interest rate charged by Saudi Arabia, unlike previous loans which were almost interest-free.

The higher interest rate is said to cost Pakistan $ 24 billion more than the country paid in 2018 when Saudi Arabia granted Pakistan a $ 6.2 billion loan.

“Pakistan calls Saudi Arabia its brother, but Saudi Arabia’s preconditions to Pakistan on the $ 4.2 billion loan only mean that Pakistan no longer has any credibility and is diplomatically and economically isolated , on the verge of collapse, ”said Azim M Mian, a Pakistani financial expert. .

Under the deal, Pakistan will reimburse Saudi Arabia $ 3 billion no later than one year from the date of filing. Saudi Arabia can also demand immediate return of the money in the event of Pakistan’s sovereign default.

Pakistan’s failure to comply with any provision of the cash deposit agreement will result in payment default, according to an Express Tribune report. In addition, Pakistan’s failure to service the public external debt of more than $ 100 million will be considered a default.

The Pakistani Ministry of Finance, in its statement, justified that every Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) contains dispute settlement provisions. “This does not mean that the sovereignty of the country has been compromised.”

Saudi Arabia announced the $ 4.2 billion envelope for Pakistan in October after Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team visited Riyadh and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia had halted its loan and oil supply to Pakistan due to criticism from Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that the Saudi-led Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was failing to do so. not enough to put pressure on India on the Kashmir issue. Pakistan had to borrow from China to repay the loan to Saudi Arabia.

