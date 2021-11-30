Jokowi inaugurates Tugu and Gongseng dams in East Java

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurated two dams, namely Monument Dam and Gongseng Dam in East Java on Tuesday (11/30/2021).

Each of these dams is located in the regency of Trenggalek and the regency of Bojonegoro.

“And saying bismillahmanirrahim, Today I am inaugurating the Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency, “he said. Jokowi during the inauguration of the two dams which were broadcast on YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat.

The inauguration of these two dams adds to the number of large dams in East Java.

“Both are ready to be used in the context of our food security,” Jokowi said.

According to him, the Tugu Dam was built at a cost of IDR 1.69 trillion.

This dam has a capacity of 12 million cubic meters and provides irrigation benefits to 1,250 hectares.

Jokowi said the Gongseng Dam has a capacity of 22 million cubic meters and can irrigate 6,200 hectares of paddy fields.

With the addition of two dams, he hopes the community’s agricultural activities will increase.

“Farmers are more productive. They plant and harvest more often, so we hope their income will increase. I think that’s all I can say on this auspicious occasion, ”Jokowi said.

