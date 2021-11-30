Xi presents new China-Africa roadmap





President Xi Jinping delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the eighth ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation by video link in Beijing on November 29, 2021. [Xinhua/Huang Jingwen]

It offers cooperation on health, trade, environment President Xi Jinping on Monday presented a new roadmap to build a China-Africa community with destiny in the new era, as he unveils nine projects, including a plan to help one billion extra doses of COVID vaccines -19 to strengthen cooperation. Xi made the announcement in a keynote address via video link from Beijing at the opening ceremony of the eighth ministerial conference of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Dakar, the capital of Senegal. To help Africa meet its goal of vaccinating 60% of its population by 2022, the president said, China will donate 600 million doses of the vaccine and provide an additional 400 million doses through joint production by Chinese and local companies. China will also help African countries to implement 10 health programs and send 1,500 medical workers and public health experts to the continent, he added. This year marks the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and African countries. Xi said the two sides have forged an unwavering brotherhood in their joint struggle against imperialism and colonialism, and have embarked on a cooperative journey towards development and revitalization. “Together we wrote a wonderful chapter of mutual assistance in the midst of complex changes and set a shining example for building a new kind of international relations,” he said. He attributed this close relationship to “an eternal spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation forged between the two sides, which is characterized by sincere friendship, equality, mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice “, adding that the relationship had progressed with” openness and inclusiveness “. Calling it the historic starting point for building a China-Africa community of destiny in the new era, Xi made a four-point proposal: tackling COVID-19 with solidarity; deepen practical cooperation; promote green development; and advocate for equity and justice. “We must open new perspectives for China-Africa cooperation, develop trade and investment, share experience on poverty reduction, strengthen cooperation on digital economy and promote entrepreneurship of young Africans and development of small and medium-sized enterprises, ”he added. added. He stressed the need for both sides to promote green development, saying there is a need to advocate for green and low-carbon development and actively promote solar, wind and other energy sources. ‘renewable energy. In defending equality and peace, he said China and Africa must unequivocally defend the just proposals of developing countries and translate their common aspirations and interests into common actions.

