Noticeable change in Indian policy on Afghanistan





The three-week “counterterrorism operation” undertaken by the Indian army on October 11 in the Bhatta Durrian forest in Poonch following the murder of nine soldiers, including two junior officers and two police officers, has been touted as “the one of the longest ”in the history of the uprising in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yet no Indian official or politician has singled out Pakistan. This despite the fact that on October 21 Pakistan was under scrutiny in Paris at the plenary meeting of the multilateral watchdog body known as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the money laundering and terrorist financing.

Once again state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are looming on the political horizon and the Bharatiya Janata Party has yet to spot Pakistan as its scarecrow in election campaigns.

Delhi instead chose to take the diplomatic initiative to constructively engage Pakistan in the search for transit facilities to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The crux of the matter is that Delhi has shown a preference for the Pakistani route.

Oddly, again, this move also overlapped with the government’s decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor – interestingly enough, with some Pakistani incentive.

It now appears that Pakistan has given the green signal for transit demand for the transport of Indian wheat to Afghanistan. The modalities are under discussion between Delhi and Islamabad. Indeed, the Taliban leaders had already approved India’s request for transit via the Wagah border.

Undoubtedly, the positive Pakistani response has profound implications, as Islamabad de facto facilitates the start of a constructive engagement between Delhi and the Taliban authorities in Kabul.

In other words, Delhi, Islamabad and Kabul are on the same wavelength when it comes to handling the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The folklore was that India would once again support an anti-Taliban resistance movement and that Pakistan would exorcise the Indian presence from Kabul. Both hypotheses must now be ruled out. Delhi has come to accept the Taliban takeover of Kabul as a reality and seems increasingly uncertain of its dogmatic view of the Taliban as mere proxy of the Pakistani military and security establishment.

In connecting these dots, what emerges is that the Indian government is quickly adapting to the undercurrents of the Western strategy of re-engagement with the Taliban and Pakistan. Basically, the Indian government has never really “decoupled” its policies from American strategy.

The resumption of talks in Doha last weekend between US and EU officials and the Taliban indicates that the Western powers are shifting into high gear. What gives impetus in this direction are two things: First, unless the humanitarian situation is addressed urgently and the collapse of the Afghan banking system is avoided by creating liquidity in the economy, a flow of refugees out of the country is to be expected.

Second, terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan are on the rise and the Taliban are struggling to counter them. Both are very big scenarios for international security.

Then there is the dominant Western concern that a prolonged absence from Kabul can only be to the advantage of China and Russia (and Iran). US policy is trapped in the “legitimacy” aspect of the Taliban government.

On the contrary, Moscow, Beijing and Tehran have quietly dodged the controversial issue of “legitimacy” which allows them to develop their relations with the authorities in Kabul without having to recognize the Taliban government.

A recent Global Times report found that several Chinese companies were even carrying out on-site inspections of potential lithium projects in Afghanistan. Certainly, American companies that were secretly doing business in Afghan lithium under Ashraf Ghani’s watch must become frantic that Chinese companies are stealing the upper hand.

In such a context, Washington knocked on the Pakistani door to ask for help in defining the terms of the West’s engagement with the Taliban. Pakistan is ready to help. Despite Imran Khan’s strident anti-Western positions in the past, after becoming Prime Minister, he has displayed a remarkable degree of pragmatism – as evidenced by his openness to receiving IMF assistance or heeding US demands to slow down CPEC.

Anyway, the recent visit of a high-level military delegation from GHQ to Rawalpindi to NATO headquarters in Brussels and the words of praise on Pakistan’s stellar role as a military ally by the Secretary General of the Jens Stoltenberg alliance are strong indicators that the United States expects Pakistan to play a moderating role vis-à-vis the Taliban regime similar to what Pervez Musharraf played after the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington 21 years ago.

Do not be surprised if Pakistan heeds the American pleas to grant access to its bases to undertake counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan. Rumors of a new air base in Nasirabad (near the Afghan border) refuse to die out.

Of course, the United States is adept at adopting a carrot and stick policy. The FATF is like an albatross around the Pakistani neck – and the Pakistani economy is already in dire straits. On the other hand, in a remarkable turnaround, the White House has now included Imran Khan on its guest list for the Democracy Summit which will be hosted by President Biden on December 9-10.

It is entirely conceivable that the Biden administration would expect Delhi to moderate its hostile stance towards Pakistan under these circumstances as the Anglo-American plan to engage with the Taliban with aid of the Pakistani military leadership is at an advanced stage.

The good part is of course that the above trends are conducive to easing Indo-Pakistani tensions. A litmus test will likely come as state elections in the Indian states of Punjab and UP, scheduled for February or March, draw closer. Will Hindu nationalists make Pakistan a bogeyman in their election campaign?

Meanwhile, shipping wheat to Afghanistan would involve a convoy of around 5,000 trucks – something like 200 trucks crossing Wagah and Khyber Pass each day for a month or two in the harsh winter conditions. The epic saga is bound to be sensational and can rewrite the Indo-Pak narrative.

Indeed, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan puts India, Pakistan and the Taliban on the same wavelength, which was unthinkable until recently.

