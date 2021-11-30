Imran Khan’s government reflects Zia era mindset by accusing schools and universities of extremism





The Pakistani state has not yet fully understood the socio-cultural and politico-economic inferences of religious educational institutions or madrasas.

Despite having long tried to continue reforming the sector, successive governments have done little to change things on the ground mainly out of fear of backlash and reluctance to allocate resources. The rulers of the madrasas took advantage of the continuing confusion and continued to strengthen their roots and support among the population.

The country’s Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry delivered a bold speech at a consultative conference in Islamabad a few days ago and rightly identified the root causes of religious extremism in the society.

While he didn’t quite exonerate the madrasas, his statement that public schools and colleges were the main source of extremism, and not madrasas, did not tell the whole story. However, his claim that teachers were hired into schools and colleges during the 1980s and 1990s as part of a plot to teach extremism was correct.

He seemed to be referring to Jamaat-i-Islami and its affiliates, which were a major partner of military dictator Zia-ul-Haq in his goal of encroaching on school campuses, sowing the seeds of religious extremism, and to recruit for the jihad in Afghanistan. and Kashmir.

Zias jihad project

The minister may have deliberately omitted to mention that Zias’ jihad project was a multi-faceted initiative and that madrasah education was an integral part of it. Without focusing on the madrasas, the poor Afghan refugees could not be engaged in jihad.

Undoubtedly, the United States and Saudi Arabia were the main sponsors of this project, but Zia-ul-Haq enabled the growth of madrasah mushrooms across the country as part of its Islamization program and also in order to create his political constituency. The extremism promoted on school campuses and in madrasas closed the minds of young people, and madrasas stood out by capturing the process of narrative formation.

With the information ministers’ speech in mind, it is useful to take note of an international media report on students in Afghan madrasas demanding that the Taliban include science subjects in their curriculum. , in addition to advocating changes in the curriculum for girls’ education.

Although the report focuses on a madrasa in Afghanistan’s Paktia province, many experts have described it as a positive indication that healthy voices like these will gradually exert pressure on the Taliban to respond to their demands. We wonder if the Afghan Taliban, from Pakistani madrasas, can become a model for them to develop their curriculum.

A public school in Peshawar, Pakistan. Photo credit: AFP Photo

Many madrasas in Pakistan are on the road to transformation and offer science education to their students, but their numbers are not inspiring and religious elites are also not ready to holistically overhaul their education system. The reason is obvious: the madrasah sector also caters to the financial and political needs of religious elites.

The institution of the madrasa has become the main political base of religious groups and politico-religious parties and continues to strictly respect its potentially explosive sectarian character. It is expanding and encroaching on the formal education sector and the state has failed to regulate the institution, despite its concerns and (hesitant) measures.

Ties of Terror

The Pakistani state is not out of the Zia era mindset and still believes that the madrasa is not the source of the problem, but rather helps the state meet educational needs. of the masses. Otherwise, the state would have to cut other spending to meet its educational obligations.

The main concern the state might have about the madrasah is their possible links to terrorist groups and, for this reason, it might not want to oppose the madrasah establishment. In fact, state institutions have adopted the discourse of the elites of the madrasa that the source of the problem lies in the public educational institutions and not in the madrasa.

Supporters of the narrative allude to cases of terrorist violence committed by radicalized youth in colleges and universities. Competition aside, it should not be forgotten that students and graduates of madrasas remained much more involved in terrorist activities in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Formal educational institutions have produced only a fraction of the number of militants entering the ranks of various national and international terrorist organizations that madrasa belonging to various banned militant organizations have produced so far.

It is true that until the mid-1990s, the contribution of madrasas in human resources to militant organizations was less than that of formal educational institutions. The madrasa institution was young at the time but it then took precedence over the militant discourse in the country.

Over the past decades, the Pakistani state has made every effort to make campuses apolitical, while Madressah students remain politically and ideologically charged and vulnerable to exploitation for street protests and recruiting for purposes. military.

Sectarian character

The state has not understood the equation between madrasa, mosque and school either. Almost all mosques get their imams, or prayer leaders, from madrasas, who preach the same version of Islam they learned at their alma mater and influence the public in sectarian terms.

An imam is an inspiration to people, especially low-income groups who consult him for their spiritual and even physical health needs. A taweez (amulet) means more to them than a medicine because they may not have to pay for it.

Second, more and more madrasa graduates are now joining public educational institutions as teachers and influencing young minds in various ways. The madrasa state of mind is at its fullest in society and is responsible for promoting two major socio-political conflicts, which certainly have security implications: on the one hand, sectarian division and on the other hand, radicalism. ideological.

The mindset of the madrasa is very conventional and considers any new idea of ​​moderation as a conspiracy against its interests. So far it has successfully resisted attempts at state reform. However, the management of the madrasa is aware of the evolving challenge of extremism.

The conference Chaudhry addressed also had a session dedicated to religious scholars and they agreed that the sectarian divide is growing in society and that the challenge of extremism will become more complex in the near future.

This article first appeared in Dawn.

