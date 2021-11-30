Chinese President Xi Jinping consolidates power after sixth plenum









Beijing [China], November 30 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes to consolidate his power and further expand Beijing’s ambition after the sixth plenum of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to the Hong Kong Post, President Xi appears determined to exploit to some extent the advantage that comes from the decline of US military influence in the Indo-Pacific.

In addition, Xi Jinping wishes to be a part of the founding father of the world’s most populous nation, Mao Zedong, and Deng Xiaoping who liberated the animal spirits of the Marxist nation by introducing capitalist style reforms and putting China on the back burner. way of an economic miracle.

Earlier, the plenary session cemented Xi’s prominent status in Chinese political history, and his significance could be understood in the context of observing the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

President Xi’s consolidation of power in China will coincide with Beijing’s future ambition through the Real Line of Control (LAC), according to the Hong Kong Post.

In addition, China has stepped up its turbulent military preparations on its LAC side under President Xi Jinping, and India has also taken active steps to counter Being’s ambition.

On the other hand, China has already attempted to develop its maritime capabilities to challenge US supremacy in the greater Indo-Pacific region, which led the US to further develop its capabilities (ANI)

