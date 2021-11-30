From Harry Potter, The Muppets, Legoland and Boris Johnson to Shake Tattoo





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Michael Braithwaite is planning the return of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo next year. Now Michael Braithwaite is tasked with attracting a whole new audience to one of Scotland’s most iconic events when he finally emerges from the pandemic. The New Zealand-born event guru has promised that there are plenty of surprises in store for the public expected to gather on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade when the event first takes place in three years next August. . Register now to our daily newsletter Newsletter cut through the noise It will not only appeal to a more British audience than before, but will also aim to attract a much younger market, offer a much wider musical palette than before and offer a range of new effects. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.65%"/> Around 220,000 people attend the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo each year. But he insists he is overseeing an evolution rather than a revolution of an event valued at over $ 77 million for the economy. Mr Braithwaite was brought in to help revamp the tattoo several months after Major General Buster Howes was appointed managing director. He was previously responsible for live entertainment at attractions and resorts run by Merlin Entertainments and worked on films for the Harry Potter franchise and Jim Hensons Creatures Shop, the special effects company established in 1979 by the creator of the Muppets. . During the 2012 Olympics, he was one of the main producers of the Boris Johnsons cultural festival, then Mayor of London. Mr Braithwaite, the first New Zealander and the first non-military figure to lead the Tattoo, said: We support you on the wonderful legacy the Tattoo has created over the past 70 years and incorporate it into the next chapter of its life. It will always contain all of the key elements people have come to expect, including bagpipes and drums en masse, our military bands, and our own in-house musicians and dancers. But they will also have a lot of surprises and innovations as we move into a new era. As with all art forms, you move forward or backward. It was mostly about moving forward, taking that legacy and its DNA, and asking: what can we do to make the series fresh and exciting? “Well, building on what was there before, but turning the tattoo into a modern space. “We hope it will appeal to our traditional supporters who have attended in the past, but who were also looking to expand our reach, especially with a younger audience. “Our audience tends to be more mature. We recognized that many of our performers were much younger than the audience they were playing. “We want to create a contemporary freshness in the way we present music. New sound and lighting systems will be deployed to transform the castle and for the first time the esplanade itself. Mr Braithwaite added: “We want to spread a sense of immersion, so the show is not happening right in front of you, but around and above you. The tattoo will remain the wonderful iconic event that it has been. The location is a big part of what makes it. The castle will always be there. Well, keep crossing the drawbridge en masse. “It will be an evolution of what came before rather than a radical change. People who have never been before should give us a try, they will be surprised how much there is in there, beyond what they might expect.

