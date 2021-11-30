Sindh calls for regularization of houses built on government land: Saeed Ghani





Sindh Information and Labor Archives Minister Saeed Ghani addresses the media in Hyderabad on November 27, 2021. INP / FileSpeaking about Nasla Tower, Ghani says humanitarian action should have been taken to resolve the issue problem. Said when millions of people find themselves homeless, it is the government’s responsibility to intervene. Said just like Punjab, Sindh should have the power to regularize illegal settlements, buildings.

PESHAWAR: Sindh’s Information Minister Saeed Ghani said on Monday that the provincial government wants to regularize houses built on government land because the evacuation and demolition of illegally constructed buildings affects thousands of people.

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Ghani referred to the Nasla Tower debacle and said Sindh should have the power to regularize former settlements on state-owned land.

The minister added that due to the demolition of illegal buildings or the evacuation of settlements, millions of people have to lose their homes.

“These people are unable to rebuild their homes, therefore, it is up to the government to save their homes,” Ghani said.

Citing the example of Punjab, he said that the provincial government is bringing an ordinance there to regularize illegally built housing companies, therefore, Sindh should be given the same authority.

Ghani also criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that even Bani Gala needed to be regularized so that the same could be done for the homes of the poor.

“Imran Khan lives in a 300 kanal house, tell me what is his source of income? Ghani asked.

Shedding light on the demolition of the Nasla Tower, Ghani said that instead of taking legal action, humanitarian action should have been taken to resolve the issue.

“Regarding construction works, minor violations are happening all over Pakistan,” he said, adding that things are made easier for the areas where the wealthy reside.

“There are examples where government land has been illegally occupied over the past 50 years,” he said.

“Those who approved the Nasla Tower plan will be punished first”

Two days ago, Ghani demanded that those responsible for issuing building permits for the Nasla Tower building be held accountable and punished.

Speaking on Geo News’ “Aaj Shahzaib Khanzada Kay Saath” program, the minister said the culprit, whether the government of Sindh or the builder of the Nasla tower, should be punished rather than those who have. bought the apartments.

“For the sake of argument, if I say the builder is at fault, the government of Sindh is at fault, Saeed Ghani is at fault or even if Murad Ali Shah is at fault, punish them first,” he said. he declared.

He called on the courts to impose exemplary sentences on those responsible for building the tower rather than those who resided there.

“I don’t think they [Nasla Tower affectees] are even 1% responsible, ”he said. “When they bought apartments or stores there, I’m sure they must have checked all SBCA approvals and maps before doing so,” he added.

Speaking about compensating those affected, he said it was “not an easy task” as there are a lot of [illegally constructed] buildings in Karachi and it would take billions of rupees and 10 to 15 years to fully offset them.

