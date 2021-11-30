Trump stopped receiving presidential intelligence briefings after Capitol riot, new book says





Former President Donald Trump Scott Olson / Getty Images

Trump stopped receiving presidential information after the attack on Capitol Hill, according to a new book.

He said he would see a brief after the holidays, but the meetings stopped after the riot, he said.

Trump was “suspicious and insecure” of the intelligence process before and during his presidency, he adds.

In his final weeks as president, Donald Trump stopped receiving presidential briefings from intelligence agents. The briefings ended after the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to a book written by a former CIA officer and recently published by the agency’s Center for the Study of Intelligence.

The latest edition of the history book “Getting to Know The President”, 1952-2016, written by John Helgerson and first published in 1996, provides an overview of the Presidential intelligence briefings given to Trump, an American leader. described as “suspicious and insecure about the intelligence process.”

Trump received the briefing about twice a week, and “after the 2020 election the PDB briefings also continued for a while,” Helgerson writes, citing an interview with former presidential briefer Beth Sanner.

“When Sanner informed the president before going to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays, he said he would see her later,” writes Helgerson, a former CIA inspector general. “Briefings were scheduled to resume on January 6 but none were scheduled after the Capitol attack.”

The insurgency sent shockwaves across the world as people watched crowds of pro-Trump rioters storm the Capitol in an unsuccessful effort to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of the President-elect of the era Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Shortly before the riot on Capitol Hill, Trump held a widely advertised rally near the White House, where he urged his supporters to “fight like hell,” claiming that if they don’t fight, “you aren’t going to have a country. “His then defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, a key amplifier of election-related conspiracy theories, also made an appearance at the rally and called for a” combat trial. ” as Trump supporters cheered him on.

The story continues

Five people died directly before, during or after the riot, and at least four police officers who defended the Capitol have committed suicide since then.

Trump was impeached for the second time after the riot and charged with inciting insurgency. It was the most bipartisan impeachment vote in U.S. history, with 10 House Republicans alongside their fellow Democrats. Trump was eventually acquitted in the Senate, but seven Republicans broke ranks to vote with Democrats to condemn Trump.

Some Republicans in Congress, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, cited the fact that Trump was not in office and therefore could not be removed from office as a reason to vote for acquittal.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Briefings have long served the intelligence community to keep the president and his key personnel informed of critical intelligence gathered through global spy networks operated by the United States and its allies linked to American interests around the world.

Ahead of Biden’s inauguration in January, Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California who chairs the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump should no longer have access to classified information, adding that “there is no circumstance in which this president should get another intelligence briefing, neither now nor in the future. “

After Biden took office, he made the decision to bar Trump from receiving the intelligence briefings often provided to former presidents, citing his “erratic behavior” unrelated to the events on Capitol Hill. He had previously expressed his fear that the information was being mismanaged.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-stopped-receiving-presidential-intelligence-191449511.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos