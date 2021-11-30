The New Case: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia | Sergio restelli





Pakistan and Saudi Arabia appear to be repairing their barriers, with the Kingdom agreeing to relaunch its financial support to Pakistan. Financial assistance includes approximately $ 3 billion in deposits and $ 1.2 to $ 1.5 billion in oil supplies on deferred payments.

While Pakistan has praised its fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia in this context, it is evident that Pakistan’s new brotherhood with Saudi Arabia comes at a time when Pakistan is on the brink of a financial crisis. Pakistan’s economy is faltering, with a looming balance of payments crisis, and the country is increasingly dependent on foreign debt to keep itself afloat. Given its inability to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund for the release of a billion dollars, Pakistan had no choice but to seek help from countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. , putting aside its principles of strategic autonomy and self-esteem filled with pride.

Traditionally, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed very close relations, notably based on religious affinities. Growing defense cooperation and increased financial aid to Pakistan have marked the ties between the two countries. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Pakistan in February 2019 with a large business delegation that pledged more than $ 20 billion in Saudi investment in Pakistan.

The promised investments did not materialize, however, due to Pakistan’s sub-optimal business and business climate, widespread corruption, procedural bottlenecks, power outages and a long list of loopholes. Thereafter, relations between the two countries began to deteriorate. The strategic drift was evident with Saudi Arabia demanding an early repayment of $ 3 billion in loans intended to bolster Islamabad’s foreign exchange reserves.

Pakistan was to blame for the bad relationship. Pakistan, despite its manifest lack of geopolitical insight, economic clout and ideological leadership, had attempted to create a substantial international bloc, made up mostly of Islamic countries supporting its illegal control over Jammu and Kashmir. When India made internal administrative changes in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, Pakistan expected support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Lacking support, Pakistan began to align with Turkey and Malaysia. Efforts were even made to project the alliance between Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Qatar and Turkey as an alternative to the Saudi-dominated Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), even hosting an event. Islamic Republic of Malaysia in December 2019. Pakistan has caught a cold. before the summit at the last minute, fearing a backlash from Saudi Arabia as well as its national constituency.

These incursions by Pakistan not only infuriated the Kingdom’s rulers, but were also a stark reminder of Pakistan’s disloyalty. In 2015, the Saudis were also shocked by Pakistan’s refusal to join their war in Yemen. This despite the fact that Riyadh had, on the basis of certain commitments from Islamabad on the Yemeni crisis, granted a loan of 1.5 billion dollars to the government of Nawaz Sharif in 2014. In fact, the Sharif had started to turn around. towards other intermediaries of power in the region. , notably Qatar and Turkey in 2015 itself. Pakistan has requested Turkish aid and investment and signed energy agreements (especially for long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts) with Qatar.

Pakistan has not assessed that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates share deep strategic and economic ties with India. Traditionally, India has been a more viable partner for both countries. India’s total trade with Saudi Arabia is over $ 33 billion. In contrast, Pakistan’s trade with Saudi Arabia is about $ 3.6 billion, one-tenth. Indo-Saudi relations have been further strengthened with the signing of a defense cooperation pact and increasing Saudi investment in a wide range of sectors in India, including agriculture and telecommunications. In March 2019, then Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj attended the OIC Foreign Ministers Meeting in Abu Dhabi as guest of honor. In December 2020, the head of the Indian army visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – the first such visit. All of this points to an ever-growing friendship between Saudi Arabia and India, which Saudi Arabia wouldn’t sacrifice for a fair weather friend like Pakistan.

The current economic bailout provided by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan must be contextualized in the need to avert a larger crisis in Pakistan and the region as a whole. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the country’s top brass have rushed to Riyadh, literally with a begging bowl to get out of the economic vortex they find themselves in. The Pakistani economy is plagued by internal and external vulnerabilities that have recently worsened. Just four months into the 2021-22 fiscal year, key economic indicators have deteriorated, the most significant of which is the downward spiral of the Pakistani rupee to an all-time low of Rs. 175 per US dollar (the October 22, 2021), a decrease of 12.5% ​​since May 2021.

The Pakistani economy is once again on the brink of a precipice, trying to stay afloat through a combination of new debt and debt service relief. While the 2020-2021 fiscal year was marked by a growing budget deficit (to 7 percent of GDP), the start of the 2021-22 fiscal year saw a sharp increase in the current account deficit. Pakistan is estimated to face a current account deficit in the range of USD 12 to 17 billion in fiscal year 2021-22. For fiscal year 2021-22, Pakistan budgeted an increase in external lending of $ 15.9 billion, compared to $ 13 billion in fiscal year 2020-21. IMF budget support expected for fiscal year 2022 is $ 2.9 billion. The debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 84 percent.

Pakistan has resorted to IMF support to deal with its economic distress 22 times since its independence, the last in 2019. IMF support is now based on Pakistan respecting the terms to which it had committed under the framework. of the Extended Funding Facility in 2019. Pakistan is struggling to meet the stipulated conditions, given internal opposition and has desperately sought financial assistance from alternative sources.

Pakistan’s problems have also grown as the country has been kept on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list since 2018. There has been an outflow of investors from the country, with portfolio investment seeing a close net outflow. of 2 billion USD between January. 2016 and June 2021. External financing options are becoming increasingly difficult. The inflow of FDI into various sectors of the economy declined by 20.3% to US $ 203 million in the first two months of (July August) of fiscal year 2021-22, from 254, 8 million USD the previous year. Net FDI inflows from Saudi Arabia actually declined by around 68 percent, to $ 7 million in FY20-21, from $ 22 million in FY2019. -2020.

It is under the above dire circumstances that Pakistan has now resorted to courting Saudi Arabia. He has now been humiliated and is seeking the much-needed financial help without which he would go bankrupt. Saudi Arabia has only shown generosity to save the common man struggling to make ends meet on the streets of Karachi and Lahore. It doesn’t take a strategic mind to predict that this new bonhomie will only dissipate over time, given Pakistan’s history of hesitation on key bilateral issues. When it comes to Pakistan in particular, history often repeats itself.

