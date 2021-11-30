Trump Seeks Unconditional Loyalty In 2024 Vice President Pick, Report Says





Former President Donald Trump may not have announced that hell will try to regain the office that voters kicked him from in 2020, but leading Republicans are already vying to be his vice president in a potential reboot of the Trump show in 2024.

According to a report from Politico, Mr. Trump is using the constant stream of pilgrimages GOP officials make to his beach club in Mar-a-Lago as a sort of audition for the post formerly held by Mike Pence.

They are all begging me. They all come here, he reportedly told an adviser.

When Mr. Trump first ran for president in 2016, his choice of Mr. Pence was largely driven by the need to reassure evangelical Christians that the former host of The Apprentice was a womanizer notoriously divorced, non-ecclesiastical and notorious with a history of donating to Democrats. the countryside was on their side. But Politico reports that such considerations are a thing of the past now that Mr. Trump has consolidated the support of an overwhelming majority of GOP voters.

Mr Trump is reportedly obsessed with choosing a running mate who chooses loyalty to him over legal or constitutional considerations, as he continues to argue that Mr Pence should have taken extra-constitutional steps to prevent Congress from certifying the victory of the President Joe Bidens at the Electoral College Jan. 6. .

Former Trump and HHS campaign official Michael Caputo told Politico that Mr. Trump’s choice will come down to personal loyalty and endorsing Mr. Trump’s claims about the 2020 election.

They will have to denounce what happened in 2020, he said. If they don’t, they are disqualified.

Without the need to consider the ideological balance in a possible 2024 post, Mr. Trump would be open to the possibility of choosing a non-white, non-male running mate such as South Carolina Senator Tim Scott or the Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, although the latter choice would require Mr. Trump to move his legal place of residence from Florida, as the US constitution does not allow a president and a vice president to come from the same state.

Mr. Scott, who made pilgrimages to early primary states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, also recently spent time with Mr. Trump. But Trump’s longtime confidant Roger Stone said the feints during a presidential run by Mr. Scott and others were actually part of a vice-presidential mating dance.

This is an audition. And Trump is careful, Mr Stone said. There is no doubt that presidential candidates always run for vice-presidency. The key is to make it look like you’re not running for vice president.

Other people who would consider a potential pick in 2024 include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

A Trump adviser told Politico that Mr. Grenell, a former ambassador to Germany whom Mr. Trump appointed acting DNI after ousting the former incumbent for presenting a legally mandated election security briefing to the committee House intelligence, has increased in the twice indicted ex-presidents estimate because he is not seen as a potential rival for the presidency.

MM. Meadows, Grenell and Pompeo are also frequent TV commentators who use their countless appearances as platforms to disparage Mr. Biden and talk to Mr. Trump by promoting outright lies about the election he lost a while ago. more than a year.

