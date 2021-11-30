Jokowi inaugurated today, the Gongseng dam of Hutama Karya can contain 22.43 million m3 of water

Bisnis.com, BOJONEGORO – PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (Hutama Karya) successfully completed the Gongseng Dam Construction Project located in Kedungsari Village, Temayang District, Bojonegoro Regency, East Java. Construction of the Gongseng Dam, which began in 2013 with Hutama Karya as prime contractor, was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo today, Tuesday (11/30).

Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Prawansa, Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Lasarus, S.Sos, M.Si, Kajati East Java Province Mohamad Dofir, East also attended the inauguration. Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General of Police Nico Afinta, Director General of Water Resources Ir. Djarot Widyoko, Director of Operations I Hutama Karya Novias Nurendra and other officials.

On this occasion, President Jokowi said that East Java Province has now received 2 (two) additional dams, namely Gongseng Dam and Tugu Dam in Trenggalek. Both are ready to be used in the context of our food security and it is hoped that community agricultural activities will increase, that farmers will be more productive and will be able to plant and harvest so that we hope their incomes increase. explained Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Director of Operations I Hutama Karya Novias Nurendra said Hutama Karya is proud to be a part of infrastructure development, especially in the areas of irrigation and dams, “Hutama Karya As BUMN, Karya is certainly poised to succeed with the government’s program to complete and continue the construction of dams in Indonesia, although there are many challenges to meet the goal, but with real commitment, Hutama Karya was able to complete the Gongseng dam which is also part of the list of 15 dam projects which was inaugurated in 2021. ”says Novias.

The Gongseng Dam, which has a contract value of Rs 578 billion, was built by Hutama Karya as an executing contractor. With a capacity of 22.43 million m3 of water, the Gongseng dam can provide raw water of 300 liters / second and is able to meet the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of paddy fields.

Photo: doc. Hutama Karya

“In addition to irrigation, this dam is also used to provide raw water of 300 liters / second, water conservation and tourism, flood reduction by 44.70% or 121.18 m3 / second from 270.10 m3 / second to 149.92 m3 / second. seconds (Q50) and as a micro hydroelectric power station (PLTMH) of 0.7 megawatt, Novias explained.

By speeding up its construction, Hutama Karya implemented several construction digitization innovations, one of which was implemented at Gongseng Dam Geographic information system (GIS).

“The digitization of construction that is currently being implemented is a business need to increase competitiveness and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of work according to the aspects that become project constraint (time, quality, cost etc). We hope that the completion of the Gongseng Dam can bring positive benefits to the surrounding community, especially the farmers of Bojonegoro. In addition, we also hope that tourism will develop, that the wheels of the economy will continue to turn so that the well-being of people increases. Closed Novias Nurendra, director of operations I Hutama Karya.

Previously, Gongseng Dam, which is a rock fill type vertical dam with a main dam height of 34 meters and a total maximum length of 422 meters, began the process of initial water filling or Impoundment closing the door led since September 2021 and should be fully filled in February 2022.

In addition to the water filling process, the use of the green belt area (green belt) around the Gongseng Dam area is also achieved by planting various types of trees with economic value. Among them, in 2020, 1,000 trees were planted, such as mango, longans and jackfruit. By 2021, up to 5,000 trees have been prepared which can be planted to support the use of the area.

Photo: doc. Hutama Karya

SUPPORT SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION

The construction of the Gongseng Dam is essential to support national food security and raw water supply, especially in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java, which is also known as one of the National Food Barns.

As shown on the page pu.go.idMinister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said water resource management and irrigation will continue to support sustainable agricultural production.

“So the construction of the dam, which is followed by the construction of the irrigation network, which is built at a high cost, can be beneficial as the water is ensured to flow to the farmers’ fields,” said Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of PUPR.

Photo: doc. Hutama Karya

In addition, Bojonegoro Regent Anna Mu’awanah in her speech in the procession Impoundment Gongseng Dam (09/22) said the central government’s attention to supply and control in the Bojonegoro regency was appropriate.

“What is inevitable in the management of natural and agricultural resources is the need for water. So on behalf of the government of the regency of Bojonegoro, I cannot help but thank the central government for the completion of the Gongseng dam, ”explained Anna Mu’awanah, regent of Bojonegoro.

Watch the selected videos below: