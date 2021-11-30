Politics
Jokowi inaugurated today, the Gongseng dam of Hutama Karya can contain 22.43 million m3 of water
Bisnis.com, BOJONEGORO – PT Hutama Karya (Persero) (Hutama Karya) successfully completed the Gongseng Dam Construction Project located in Kedungsari Village, Temayang District, Bojonegoro Regency, East Java. Construction of the Gongseng Dam, which began in 2013 with Hutama Karya as prime contractor, was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo today, Tuesday (11/30).
Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of East Java Khofifah Indar Prawansa, Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Lasarus, S.Sos, M.Si, Kajati East Java Province Mohamad Dofir, East also attended the inauguration. Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General of Police Nico Afinta, Director General of Water Resources Ir. Djarot Widyoko, Director of Operations I Hutama Karya Novias Nurendra and other officials.
On this occasion, President Jokowi said that East Java Province has now received 2 (two) additional dams, namely Gongseng Dam and Tugu Dam in Trenggalek. Both are ready to be used in the context of our food security and it is hoped that community agricultural activities will increase, that farmers will be more productive and will be able to plant and harvest so that we hope their incomes increase. explained Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.
Meanwhile, Director of Operations I Hutama Karya Novias Nurendra said Hutama Karya is proud to be a part of infrastructure development, especially in the areas of irrigation and dams, “Hutama Karya As BUMN, Karya is certainly poised to succeed with the government’s program to complete and continue the construction of dams in Indonesia, although there are many challenges to meet the goal, but with real commitment, Hutama Karya was able to complete the Gongseng dam which is also part of the list of 15 dam projects which was inaugurated in 2021. ”says Novias.
The Gongseng Dam, which has a contract value of Rs 578 billion, was built by Hutama Karya as an executing contractor. With a capacity of 22.43 million m3 of water, the Gongseng dam can provide raw water of 300 liters / second and is able to meet the irrigation needs of 6,191 hectares of paddy fields.
Photo: doc. Hutama Karya
“In addition to irrigation, this dam is also used to provide raw water of 300 liters / second, water conservation and tourism, flood reduction by 44.70% or 121.18 m3 / second from 270.10 m3 / second to 149.92 m3 / second. seconds (Q50) and as a micro hydroelectric power station (PLTMH) of 0.7 megawatt, Novias explained.
By speeding up its construction, Hutama Karya implemented several construction digitization innovations, one of which was implemented at Gongseng Dam Geographic information system (GIS).
“The digitization of construction that is currently being implemented is a business need to increase competitiveness and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of work according to the aspects that become project constraint (time, quality, cost etc). We hope that the completion of the Gongseng Dam can bring positive benefits to the surrounding community, especially the farmers of Bojonegoro. In addition, we also hope that tourism will develop, that the wheels of the economy will continue to turn so that the well-being of people increases. Closed Novias Nurendra, director of operations I Hutama Karya.
Previously, Gongseng Dam, which is a rock fill type vertical dam with a main dam height of 34 meters and a total maximum length of 422 meters, began the process of initial water filling or Impoundment closing the door led since September 2021 and should be fully filled in February 2022.
In addition to the water filling process, the use of the green belt area (green belt) around the Gongseng Dam area is also achieved by planting various types of trees with economic value. Among them, in 2020, 1,000 trees were planted, such as mango, longans and jackfruit. By 2021, up to 5,000 trees have been prepared which can be planted to support the use of the area.
Photo: doc. Hutama Karya
SUPPORT SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION
The construction of the Gongseng Dam is essential to support national food security and raw water supply, especially in Bojonegoro Regency, East Java, which is also known as one of the National Food Barns.
As shown on the page pu.go.idMinister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono said water resource management and irrigation will continue to support sustainable agricultural production.
“So the construction of the dam, which is followed by the construction of the irrigation network, which is built at a high cost, can be beneficial as the water is ensured to flow to the farmers’ fields,” said Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of PUPR.
Photo: doc. Hutama Karya
In addition, Bojonegoro Regent Anna Mu’awanah in her speech in the procession Impoundment Gongseng Dam (09/22) said the central government’s attention to supply and control in the Bojonegoro regency was appropriate.
“What is inevitable in the management of natural and agricultural resources is the need for water. So on behalf of the government of the regency of Bojonegoro, I cannot help but thank the central government for the completion of the Gongseng dam, ”explained Anna Mu’awanah, regent of Bojonegoro.
Watch the selected videos below:
Login Register
Sources
2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20211130/45/1472096/diresmikan-jokowi-hari-ini-bendungan-gongseng-garapan-hutama-karya-mampu-menampung-2243-juta-m3-air
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]