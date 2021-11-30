Politics
President Xi congratulates UN meeting on solidarity with Palestinians
Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated a meeting organized by the United Nations on Monday to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
In his message, Xi said the Palestinian issue was at the heart of the Middle East issue.
A comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian question, the peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel and the common development of the Arab and Jewish nations are in accordance with the common interests of Palestine and Israel, the long-term goal of the regional stability and sharing the aspirations of all peace and justice-loving countries and nations, Xi said.
The settlement of the Palestinian question must respect the right principles and the right direction, he noted, adding that the international community must uphold objectivity and justice, advocate tolerance and mutual understanding, and seize the 30th anniversary. of the Madrid Peace Conference as an opportunity to provide further support for the resumption of an equal dialogue between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution.
At the same time, the international community must continue to help the Palestinian people to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and effectively improve the economy, the well-being of the people and the humanitarian situation in Palestine, added Mr. Xi.
China, he said, attaches great importance to the Palestinian issue and supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore the legitimate rights of their nation.
On the Palestinian issue, China will always uphold fairness and justice, actively facilitate peace talks, and continue to provide humanitarian, development, anti-pandemic and other assistance to the Palestinian side and support relevant efforts of the Palestinian Authority. UN, he added.
China is a sincere friend of the Palestinian people, Xi said, adding that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible great country, China will continue to work with the international community to make contributions. positive in promoting early settlement. the Palestinian question and achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East region.
(Cover: Palestinian women prepare a traditional dish for sale in the town of Beit Awwa near Hebron, in the southern West Bank, September 15, 2021. / CFP)
Source (s): Xinhua News Agency
