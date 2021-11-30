QAnon Believer complains about failed predictions in letter to Trump





A QAnon supporter wrote an open letter to former President Donald Trump after countless predictions made by the conspiracy movement failed to materialize.

The letter, as first reported by Newsweek, was shared on Telegram by QAnon believer Donny Warren and quickly spread on the social media platform.

Warren specifically denounced the failure of “Red October,” the false belief among conspiracy theorists that Trump’s enemies would be arrested en masse.

The QAnon conspiracy theory centers on the belief that Trump was secretly fighting a global cabal of child-eating pedophiles made up of Democrats and Hollywood elites who would soon be arrested or executed.

“We didn’t see anything happening,” the letter said. “I told a few of my ‘awake’ friends that it would either be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worst. Guess which one it was?

Warren’s letter is also addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, John Kennedy Jr. (JFK Jr.) “if he is alive “and” to whoever pulls the strings. “

Some QAnon supporters believe JFK Jr., who died in a plane crash in 1999, is still alive and is considering reappearing to become Trump’s vice president. The belief is also based on the false claim that Trump is in fact still president.

The conspiracy theory led dozens of QAnon believers to descend on the site of former President John F. Kennedy’s assassination at Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas earlier this month over the belief that JFK Jr. would appear.

The letter’s reference to Flynn also highlights the conspiratorial mindset of QAnon adherents. Although QAnon promoter Lin Wood released the audio of a phone call over the weekend in which Flynn called QAnon “nonsense” and his supporters “crazy,” believers continue. to consider him as a mythical figure in the fight against the so-called cabal.

“For months, I looked forward to each day with enthusiasm knowing that I was watching my president and his Patriots team take back our country and our freedom,” added Warren. “I’m losing that excitement now. It is starting to get very old.

Warren then discusses the health issues his wife is currently facing while begging Trump to release secret medical technology known as “MED BEDS.” QAnon supporters have long believed that the highly advanced medical beds often seen in sci-fi movies have not only been hidden from the public, but can cure all illnesses.

“On a personal level, my wife is struggling physically. She has an autoimmune disease that causes her more and more pain and suffering over the weeks, ”the letter notes. “She could use a LIT MED. And so could two of our children who took the vaccine. They think I’m crazy to believe in all of this. And how many millions more across the country need a LIT MED? My family is in trouble, and so is our country.

The letter ends with Warren demanding action and also calling on the “Patriots to stand up and demand” action.

“Whatever the delay, take care of it,” he wrote. “If its senior officials we thought were Patriots, then arrest them and lay charges.”

* First published: November 29, 2021, 2:32 p.m. CST

Mikaël Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a Seattle-based tech and security reporter who covers social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailydot.com/debug/qanon-open-letter-trump-failed-predicitons/

