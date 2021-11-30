Turquies Erdogan remains firm on rates. Reading it plunges.

Text size





Turkish President Recep Erdogan wants to be perfectly clear on one thing: he will no longer shoot a 2018.

Three summers ago, the veteran leader backed down on his idiosyncratic belief that high interest rates cause inflation and are backed by an infamous foreign interest rate lobby. Turkey’s central bank cut rates from 8% to 24%, saving a plummeting currency and reaping big profits for investors on the bright side of trade.

Not this time. The pound is in free fall again, down 25% against the dollar over the past three weeks. Inflation is 20% per year and rising. But no new hikes come to the rescue. I have never defended raising interest rates, Erdogan said over the weekend. I will never compromise on this issue.

Investors believe it, for now. The central bank, purged since 2018 of independent professionals, has reduced by 4 percentage points since September, and more expected in December. Cutting while the pound sells and oil is high doesn’t make sense, politically or economically, says Aaron Hurd, currency portfolio manager at State Street Global Advisors. This is what makes him so unsettling.

Not destabilizing enough, however, to plunge Turkey into a credit crunch that could force a policy change. Some numbers are quite frightening: the pound has lost three-quarters of its value in the past five years. If you had a dollar reading in November 2016, you now have 25 cents. Meanwhile, the government, banks and businesses have borrowed heavily in hard currency. Payments due over the next 12 months amount to $ 168 billion, or about a quarter of gross domestic product, notes Beth Morrisey, managing partner at Kleiman International Consultants. Turkey doesn’t have those kinds of reserves lying around, she said.

It has mitigating factors, however. Ankara does not restrict hard currency bank accounts, so around 55% of deposits are in dollars compared to around 40% in 2018. This relieves the pain of the devaluation of the pound and provides a sink of dollar liquidity. This dollarization allows Erdogan to get away with his policies longer, Hurd says.

A cheaper currency also reduces Turkey’s permanent current account deficit to around 2% of GDP, up from over 4% before the 2018 crisis.

The outlook is therefore a slower and more painful economic flight, rather than a brutal collapse. People tend to be more pessimistic about Turkey than the situation deserves because the commentary is so negative about Erdogan, says James Jeffrey, former US ambassador to Ankara, now chair of the Middle East program at the Wilson Center.

Some investors are even betting on Turkey for the long term. Spain





Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria



(ticker: BBVA) unveiled an offer of 2.25 billion euros ($ 2.54 billion) for full control of the Turkish partner





Guaranteed Bank of Turkey



(GARAN.E: Turkey) on November 15. Hurd says State Street still has a limited position in lira futures, assuming Erdogan will eventually need to tighten credit. The market expects Turkey to throw in the towel next year, he said.

The main reason for feeling relaxed about Turkey is that foreign capitalists have already largely fled. The share of non-Turks in the local bond market fell to less than 4% from 25% in 2016, according to Morrisey. It used to be a flagship emerging market, she comments. Now it’s a very small part of the universe.

The political consequences of a generalized Turkish crisis could be more worrying. On the one hand, Erdogan tends to distract from economic issues with military adventures. Possible locations include northern Syria, where Turkish troops maintain an uneasy peace with US-backed Kurdish forces, and Libya, where Ankara and Russia are supporting opposing sides in a civil war.

On the other hand, NATO member Turkey remains a Western bulwark in the volatile Middle East, Jeffrey said. Turkey is the biggest containment factor for Russia and Iran in this region, he says. If he starts to crumble, he can’t play that role.

Something to worry about, if you are fed up with worrying about everything else.