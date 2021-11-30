In handing over the Metalllica CD to KPK, Jokowi called the example of obedient official report gratuity





Suara.com – Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham) Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej regards President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as an example of an obedient state official to report on receipt of gratuities to the Commission of corruption eradication (KPK). Edward gave an example, at that time Jokowi had reported to the KPK that he had obtained an album from the band Metalica during the visit of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark, Lars Lokke Rasmussen. “In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo set a good example and ministers followed suit,” Edward said during a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Youtube webinar on Tuesday (11/30 / 2021). According to Edward, Jokowi eventually bought the vinyl from the Metallica group from the state for a total of 11 million rupees in 2017. Read also:

Budget protests continue to decline, Compact MPR leaders urge Jokowi to dismiss Finance Minister Sri Mulyani “President Joko Widodo once bought the Metallica CD, yes. He demanded a ransom (11 million) because when he received the Metallica CD he reported it to the KPK and the KPK had it. considered a gratuity. Then he got the first opportunity to redeem and then he paid off, “said Edward Also, said Edward, one of the things that has become of concern is the Saudi king’s visit to Indonesia. Where, the Saudi King gave a memento in the form of a golden sword to Tito Karnavian, who at the time was the chief of the national police. However, Tito, who is currently Minister of the Interior, immediately reported the donation of the Golden Sword to the KPK. “The Saudi King’s visit to Indonesia received a lot of memories, among other things. What I know exactly was received by the head of the National Police who became Minister of the Interior was General Tito. If I’m not mistaken no, I handed the golden sword to the KPK. “he said Therefore, Edward hopes that state officials should follow the example so that they do not accept anything at random, as this can be classified as receiving tips. Read also:

President Jokowi says Indonesia in 2021 has not imported rice at all “So accepting anything can be considered a gratuity. Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, how to prevent this gratification? I think that in several agencies of the ministry the institution called UPG, the control unit of the gratuity.” , he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/11/30/172134/serahkan-cd-metalllica-ke-kpk-jokowi-disebut-contoh-pejabat-taat-laporkan-gratifikasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos