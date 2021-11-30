Earthworks for the PM house university completed





SOHAWA:

Work on establishing a university in the Prime Minister’s House was about to start as the necessary formalities have been completed over the past three years of government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the academic blocks at Al Qadir University, the Prime Minister stressed the need to revive the culture of the glorious Muslim era to counter the overexposure of Western culture to young people.

“The university of the Prime Minister’s house would be transformed into a leading technological institute,” Imran said at the ceremony, adding that work on the university was about to start as the necessary formalities had been carried out. over the past three and a half years. .

Imran Khan called for practicing “Ijtehad” to find solutions to the emerging challenges of the present era and stressed that strong faith and moral character guide a person to choose the right path.

“The era of social media has baffled today’s youth as it provides unhindered access to Western culture,” Imran said at the ceremony. “As the flow of information cannot be restricted, it is important to offer informed choices to young people by teaching them to differentiate between right and wrong. “

Imran said he would encourage an “intellectual and reasoned response” for the nation to avoid any blasphemous incident against the Prophet (pbuh). He warned that calling someone “Kaafir” for differences of opinion or religious beliefs was a dangerous trend and should be avoided in intellectual debates.

The prime minister mentioned that his government had introduced the Singular National Program to end the three unjustified parallel education systems – the English and Urdu mediums and the madrasas which had created different ideologies among the youth of the society.

“The purpose of the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by the government was to promote the message of Islam in a way that can be understood by an ordinary man,” he said. “Universities have a big role to play in this regard,” he said.

He said he was convinced that Al Qadir University would revive the standards of healthy research and debate. He said he was satisfied with the pace of Al Qadir University in carrying out the academic work in a short period of time.

Read Governments have not yet responded to the plea for free education

The Prime Minister stressed the need for research in the golden age of Muslims, when its rulers, scholars and scientists ruled the world. He mentioned that Allama Iqbal’s concept of “Shaheen” (hawk) was tied to a determined nation with the courage to break the chains of mental slavery.

“Pakistan was born in the name of Islam,” he said, stressing that “true prosperity cannot be achieved without following the teachings” of the Holy Prophet (pbuh). “Even today, becoming a great nation requires a strong moral character, believing in truth, social justice and equality for all. “

Imran criticized previous governments for plundering public money. He said at a recent event in Islamabad, “a fugitive leader was invited to speak as the main guest”, which he called “the peak of moral decline”.

“The moral fabric of a nation is ruined if it stops recognizing corruption and dishonesty as evils,” he said, adding that he wanted the nation to achieve a “moral renaissance” and raise leaders. from within having a high moral character in accordance with the Teachings of the Prophet (pbuh).

Separately, chairing a meeting to review the current stock and prices of fertilizers in the country, the Prime Minister was informed that prices had registered a drop of Rs400 per bag, since his instructions last week for action against hoarders. .

The meeting, which was attended by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Syed Fakhar Imam and Prime Minister’s Financial Advisor Shaukat Tarin, was also informed that an online portal had been developed to monitor the supply of fertilizer.

He was also informed that control rooms had been set up in each district to receive complaints regarding fertilizer shortages, hoarding and profits. The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to continue to take legal action against the elements involved in hoarding and profit.

(WITH APP ENTRY)

