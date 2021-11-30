‘Xinjiang Papers’: Leak reveals link between Xi Jinping’s speeches and Uyghur crackdown, World News





Senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, are now directly involved in the crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in a recently released cache of documents. In unpublished documents, speeches by Chinese leaders in 2014 have been shown to be directly related to the country’s crackdown on Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang province. These documents, analysts say, prove that senior government officials have called for mass incarceration and forced labor. Read also | More than 40 countries call on China to respect Uyghur rights While some of the documents were previously reported, there is new information in the latest leak. Although they were handed over to the Uyghur Court – an independent people’s court in the UK in September, these documents have never been released in full. The “Xinjiang Papers”, named after the region where most of China’s Uyghurs reside, reveal how senior Communist Party officials, including Prime Minister Li Keqiang, made statements that directly influenced policies towards Uyghurs and other Muslims. According to the material published online, “the material provides substantial evidence linking many aspects of Beijing’s crackdown in Xinjiang to explicit statements and requests made by central government figures in 2014,” this includes “mass internments in re-education camps “,” the fight against poverty by coercive transfers of labor “,” Optimizing the ethnic distribution of the population by increasing the share of the Han population “,” Criminalizing customary religious practices “. Read also | Chinese official elected to Interpol amid human rights concerns There are three speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2014 that deal with security, population control and the punishment of the Uyghur population. Some of them are designated top secret. The documents were obtained by German scholar Adrian Zenz who claims they are important because they show multiple links between the claims of the Chinese leadership in 2014 and what happened in Xinjiang. Xinjiang is said to be marked by mass internment in re-education camps as well as forced labor transfers, in addition to optimizing its ethnic population by increasing the Han population. According to Zenz, the documents show the leadership’s long-term intention to commit genocide to protect the CCP government. Read also | China uses predictive policing against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang: report One of the conversations covered by the leak shows Xi argues that the Belt and Road Initiative, one of his signature foreign policy initiatives, requires a stable domestic security environment. Xinjiang’s southern situation, he argues, puts the country’s entire national security at risk, as well as China’s 21st century global goals. The allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang have put massive international pressure on China. Watch | China: Leaked papers link top Chinese leaders to Uyghur repression A number of countries, including the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, accuse China of genocide and crimes against humanity. China, however, consistently denies committing genocide against the Uyghurs, saying its crackdown in Xinjiang is necessary to prevent terrorism and eradicate extremist Islam.

