Donald Trump never had another CIA classified intelligence briefing after January 6





After a vacation break where he did not receive a classified intelligence briefing, President Donald Trump was supposed to get one on January 6, 2021, the day he instigated a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. This does not happen. And then he didn’t have one for the rest of his presidency.

This unusual stretch where the president has not received a regular classified briefing is recounted in the latest version of a book published and regularly reviewed by the Central Intelligence Agency, which describes how spies inform presidents about national security matters.

The situation in the final days of Trump’s presidency was so rare that it actually worried some administration officials that Trump was losing touch with reality as he was receiving unbalanced advice on national matters from lawyers. the Department of Justice and outside lawyers who openly advocated the rejection of the elections. results.

“There was no certainty that he was getting objective and unbiased information in any other way, a source familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. You couldn’t believe that anyone around him was able to convey it to him. this information during this period. “

Unlike former presidents who read their daily intelligence report and were sometimes briefed by a CIA officer, Trump routinely refused to read the text, demanded photos of killers, and preferred to be updated in person by his daily briefer.

While former presidents were keenly interested in having the most recent information on security challenges and foreign intelligence, the CIA book that was updated last month revealed that Trump was spending two days a week receiving the latest sensitive information from American spies. around the world, in sessions of 45 minutes on average.

However, that stopped in late 2020, according to the CIA’s book Getting to Know the President, written by a revered former inspector general of the agency, John Helgerson.

Trump took a vacation over the holidays when he visited Mar-a-Lago and told his briefer he would see her later, Helgerson wrote. The president then went two weeks without this crucial individual update, unlike his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, who was known to read the daily report even while on vacation in Hawaii.

During this hiatus, Trump and his closest advisers have been busy trying to overturn election results in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by peddling disinformation and supporting conspiratorial legal challenges that ultimately failed. There was his infamous phone call demanding that Georgia’s top election official find 11,780 votes, not to mention his despotic attempt to have the US Supreme Court declare the Wisconsins election unconstitutional.

The White House has finally scheduled a briefing upon his return to the nation’s capital. Trump was apparently too busy that day inciting the January 6 riot by giving a speech and calling on his cronies to fight like hell and march on Capitol Hill as Congress certified the election results of 2020.

The CIA book says the briefings were scheduled to resume on January 6, but none were scheduled after the Capitol attack.

The vacation break and the two-week post-insurgency period meant Trump went without briefings for most of his last month in office, a break that experts found unprecedented.

It is not uncommon to miss one here or there. But it’s unusual to go weeks without a briefing, said Matthew Kroenig, a former intelligence official who has developed strategies to counter China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and terrorist networks.

Whether you like him or not, he was the commander-in-chief. As a nation, we would have been safer if he had benefited from these briefings, said Kroenig, who is now deputy director of the Atlantic Councils Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

When asked by The Daily Beast, the CIA did not respond to why Trump stopped receiving briefings during this time. Three former intelligence officials said planning the briefings would have been the responsibility of the White House, which has been busy for the past two weeks grappling with attempted coup charges and preparing for a fight. for impeachment.

The CIA has also not said whether Trump has received them since he left office, although President Joe Biden officially said in February that his predecessor should no longer receive them.

Trump’s post-presidential office did not answer questions on Monday evening.

Helgerson, a career spy who has since retired and been hired to write the book, declined to provide further details about the sudden end of briefings to the Daily Beast on Monday, citing strict limitations imposed by the agency.

The new chapter in the CIA’s books also detailed how Trump himself challenged the nation’s intelligence officials, especially early in his presidency when he was mired in accusations of suspicious links. with Russia and lashed out against the nation’s surveillance networks.

Given the complexity of today’s world and the types of decisions the President should be involved in in the area of ​​national security, I fear the President will be left behind.

Larry Pfeiffer, former CIA chief of staff

For the intelligence community, Trump’s transition has been by far the most difficult in his historic experience with briefing new presidents, the book says. Rather than shutting down the IC, Trump engaged with it, but attacked it publicly.

A following part quotes Obama’s outgoing Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, as saying that Trump was foolish and prone to take off on tangents; there can be eight or nine minutes of real intelligence in an hour-long discussion.

Some national security experts have pointed out that while Trump has stopped receiving classified updates, many of those around him are still doing so. As Helgerson noted in his revised edition of the book, then Vice President Mike Pence was an avid reader, six days a week, who often joined the President in his memoir and sparked a thoughtful discussion of urgent matters. Then again, by the end of his presidency, Trump had turned on Pence and was known to rely on hosts at Fox News and Newsmax for a constant flow of unverified information.

Larry Pfeiffer, a former CIA chief of staff who also ran the White House situation room during the Obama administration, stressed that keeping the president informed during his final weeks in office would have been critical. . He said the month without a briefing was the most alarming detail in the book’s latest update.

Considering the complexity of today’s world and the kind of decisions the president should be involved in in the area of ​​national security, I fear the president will find himself behind the curve, he said. .

Iran could have planned a senseless attack, or you could have intelligence personnel from the new administration acting against current US foreign policy, he said, jokingly referring to the issues that plagued the own team. Trump’s transition in 2016.

Shannon Vavra contributed reporting.

