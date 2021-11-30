Pakistani police launch model and clothing brand investigation for bareheaded photoshoot in Kartarpur – The New Indian Express





By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistani police on Monday opened an investigation against a Pakistani model and clothing brand for attacking religious sentiments of the Sikh community by conducting a bareheaded photoshoot of revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur following criticism from a Sikh journalist Indian on the pictures.

Noting that the photos were uploaded to social media, freelance journalist Ravinder Singh tweeted the lack of respect for the community and also tagged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his post.

“A bare-headed model for a woman’s outfit, at the premises of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in #KartarpurSahib in Pakistan, by a Lahorite woman [severely] hurt the religious feelings of Sikhs, ”he said in the tweet.

Covering your head in a gurdwara is compulsory and considered a way of showing respect for the place of worship.

The Pakistani government of Tehreek-i-Insaf of Punjab province has sprung into action following criticism on social media of the photoshoot.

Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar issued a statement saying he learned of the incident and ordered an investigation into the matter.

He said action would be taken against officials who authorized “modeling” at the gurdwara.

“Action will be taken against those responsible after a full investigation into this matter,” he said.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said in a tweet: “The Punjab Police are investigating all aspects of this incident and strict legal proceedings will be initiated against those responsible. under investigation. Places of worship of all religions are equally respectable. “

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet that “the designer and model must apologize to the Sikh community” for the photos.

“Kartarpur Sahib is a religious symbol and not a movie set,” he tweeted.

According to a Dawn newspaper article, the model’s photos were shared on the Instagram page of a clothing brand named Mannat Clothing, but were removed after criticism.

Azhar Mashwani, the Punjab’s chief minister’s focal point for digital media, said in the report that police would first investigate the model and the brand’s role in capturing the photos and then register a case.

“The police are checking if the model did the photoshoot alone or if the brand did the shoot,” he said.

However, the brand – Mannat Clothing – clarified that the photos posted on its accounts are not part of any photoshoot it has taken.

“These photos were provided to us by a third party (blogger) in which they were wearing our dress. However, we accept our error that we should not have posted this content and we apologize to everyone who was offended by this. “, It said.

Model / blogger Sauleha Imtiaz, who posed in the photos, also apologized, saying: “I just went to Kartarpur to learn more about the history and get to know the Sikh community. to hurt anyone or anything for that matter. “

“However, if I have hurt someone or if they think I do not respect their culture, I am sorry. I respect Sikh culture very much and I am sorry for the whole Sikh community,” she said. written on Instagram.

A senior Punjab government official told PTI that such a fashion shoot cannot be performed, especially in Kartarpur Sahib, without the knowledge / permission of the officials concerned.

“There has been strict security at Kartarpur Sahib by following the code of conduct there. It is simply out of the question for a model to dodge the security personnel and do a fashion photo shoot. Someone from the gurdwara is involved in this episode, ”he said.

This is not the first time Pakistani models and actresses have come under fire for organizing photo ops in religious places.

Pakistani actress and model Saba Qamar, who starred in Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’, was previously engaged in a blasphemy case for having photoshooted at the historic Masjid Wazir Khan in Lahore Old Town .

