Latest Omicron variant: Boris Johnson to hold covid press conference from Downing Street

Boris Johnson will give a press conference from Downing Street this afternoon, where he will outline the measures put in place to combat the new Omicron variant found in the UK.

According to Mirror, the Prime Minister will speak about the new rules for mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport, which went into effect in England at 4 a.m. this morning (Tuesday 30 November).

Mr Johnson will also encourage people to get the booster shot, as the rollout has now been extended to all over 18s.

The gap between having your second jab and the booster (third) jab has also been cut in half to just three months.

Travel rules will likely also be mentioned, such as mandatory PCR testing on day 2 for all UK arrivals, and isolation until results are returned.

The latest announcement comes after several press conferences over the weekend as the new Omicron variant has been reported in the UK, including here in Brentwood, Essex.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid made an urgent announcement on the coronavirus yesterday (Monday, November 29), while Boris Johnson made an earlier statement on Saturday (November 27) after the first two cases were identified in the UK.

But the Scottish and Welsh governments have demanded that England take a tougher stance on travelers entering the country and isolate all arrivals until a day 8 PCR test.

The government has also not advised people to work from home again, contrary to advice given in Scotland.

When asked if the government could tighten England’s rules even further over the next three weeks, Minister Edward Argar said: “It’s not something I anticipate.”

But the prime minister’s spokesperson did not rule out stricter travel rules, or tighter rules after reviewing the new restrictions in three weeks.

Number 10 said Boris Johnson did not consider adopting the plea for eight-day isolation, but did not rule it out, saying the answer will be kept under review.

The Prime Minister has yet to adopt all of England’s Plan B measures, leaving vaccine passports for nightclubs and stadiums in reserve.

In quotes released overnight by Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: “The measures which come into force today are proportionate and responsible, and will save us time in the face of this new variant.

Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defense, so it’s more important than ever that people come forward when they are eligible for a booster.

Not only will today’s measures help us slow the spread of variants, but they will help us protect each other and the gains we’ve all worked so hard for.

The NHS is expected to provide more details on when people can reserve their boosters after tens of millions of Britons became eligible overnight.

Health Minister Gillian Keegan said the reservation system would be operational “within the next few days”, urging people to “wait to be contacted for now”.

She added: “Let’s be proportional and balanced, like we were trying to be. We have five cases today. It will increase, I’m sure, but what we were trying to do is really crack it down. as much as possible.”

