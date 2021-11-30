Indias Modi reminds us why the economy is not his thing

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews a guard of honor during a ceremony to celebrate … [+] the country’s 73rd Independence Day, which marks the end of British colonial rule, at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2019.

PRAKASH SINGH / AFP via Getty Images



Last week, Indias Narendra Modi demonstrated why his legacy as an economic reformer will be lackluster. He even reminded us why the BRIC nations thesis does not hold water.

Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, positioning himself as South Asia’s response to Margaret Thatcher with a bit of Ronald Reagan. He is committed to opening up the economy, eliminating bureaucracy, rooting out corruption and freeing the animal spirits of India.

Last year, Modi finally put a bold upgrade on the scoreboard: three controversial farm laws that have led farmers to protest ever since. On November 24, Cabinet Modis laid down the laws, giving the protesters a huge victory.

The loser is an economy that has changed only slightly over the seven plus years of Modis in power. Indian farms are unproductive, which means that around 43% of people in the workforce work in an industry with stagnant wages and little or no opportunity for advancement. Shifting a critical mass of agricultural workers to more innovative activities is essential for India to catch up with China.

The more leaders avoid agricultural reform because it is messy and invites negative reactions, the fewer Indians will exceed the $ 2 per day threshold. And yet, even if Modi, who speaks harshly and is generally popular, bowed to protests ahead of the party elections, what hope 3rd largest economy in Asia have a major course correction?

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

At first glance, the farmers won a famous victory, says economist Udith Sikand of Gavekal Research. Yet the main losers from Modis’ turnaround will be the poor, as India’s structural growth prospects have just taken a hit.

The same is true of the myth, for 20 years, that the BRICs are going to change everything. It was, of course, the great premise economist Jim ONeill, then at Goldman Sachs, sold to the investment world in November 2001. It was four countries with huge populations, Brazil, Russia, India. and China would eclipse the Group of Seven, lead the future of innovation and high-level investment models everywhere.

A beautiful story, and there are plausible elements. That was until Vladimir Putin, Jair Bolsonaro, Modi and Xi Jinping arrived, each placing more emphasis on controlling their people rather than modernizing their economy.

These four strong men have proven themselves, in different ways, to be surprisingly weak when it comes to modernizing economies. This, it should be noted, is more by choice than by circumstance.

Brazilians Bolsonaro and Russians Putin almost seem to enjoy their reputations as backward politicians. But Modi and Chinese President Xi have made a bold reform of their political brands. Both basically said I’m the only one who can do it.

This makes their two terms more targets for criticism. Worthy of it too.

The Xis China is more of a black box today than when it first hit the scene in 2012. The public sector is much more entrenched in the economy than under Xis Hu Jintao’s predecessor. And ask Alibaba groups Jack Ma how Beijing’s policies work for him and his fellow tech founders.

Modi became a national folk hero thanks to his 13-year stint as head of the western state of Gujarat. There, Modi gained a reputation for producing faster GDP, better infrastructure and less corruption than the national average.

Farmers block highway at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur during strike for … [+] protest against agricultural reforms on December 8, 2020.

PRAKASH SINGH / AFP via Getty Images



Yet Modi seemed to be forgetting his reform toolbox in Gujarat. His real passion has been to talk about his Hindu nationalism, not to internationalize a rigid and unproductive economy. In the end, Modinomics did not change the game voters were hoping for. Or, for that matter, investors.

In 2020 alone, New Delhi’s ranking on Transparency International’s corruption perception index plunged six places at the 86th from the 80th. India’s press freedom score has fallen even faster.

The shift in agricultural policy suggests that Modi feels the public is realizing his failures. The reforms, according to economist Peter Mumford of Eurasia Group, were aimed at giving farmers more options to sell their produce.

But it sparked a year of protests. Farmers generally fear that state price / income guarantees will weaken, making them more vulnerable to market forces and price pressure from large companies.

Modi, Mumford notes, had only reversed a major reform once before, in 2015, when he pulled out of land acquisition policy changes. Despite the setback, Modi will continue with modest economic reforms, although the prospects for solving the most sensitive issues are now weaker, he said.

Here, the next state elections in Uttar pradesh is a key point of vigilance for political pranksters and investors. That could decide how much leeway Modi thinks he has to shake things up.

Still, Modis’ time in power is more likely to be an uplifting tale of action. Asia has already seen this movie with Shinzo Abe in Japan. From 2012 to 2020, the Prime Minister was a strong leader with a high number of approvals, a clear reform plan and plenty of time in power to carry it through. Abe, however, will remembered as a weakling to the reform department.

If Modi is doing better in posterity, hell must show more common sense than he has in the past seven days running from the farmers.