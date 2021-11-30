‘Betrayal’ author calls Trump ‘predominantly anti-democratic candidate’





ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl is already pondering a possible election for Trump in 2024. The author of “Betrayal” told media it would be difficult to report on a second Trump campaign. “You are covering up someone who works in a system, who is trying to undermine that same system,” he said. Loading Something is loading.

Journalists preparing for the 2024 presidential election are already starting to prepare for the possibility of a second Trump campaign, a prospect that could constitute the “greatest challenge ever faced by campaign journalists,” according to the correspondent in chief and author of ABC News in Washington, Jonathan Karl.

The longtime reporter and author of “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” shared his thoughts on the hypothesis in a series of media interviews earlier this month while promoting his new book, which details the last year of Donald Trump’s tumultuous presidency.

In a lengthy interview with Deadline and in an on-air appearance with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Karl discussed the challenges of responsible reporting on Trump, whom he called “an essentially anti-democratic candidate.”

“How do you cover a candidate who is running both against the Democratic candidate but also against the very democratic system that makes all of this possible?” Karl posed during the Deadline interview.

The media have struggled to cover Trump, a type of American executive never seen before, both during his candidacy and his presidency. Meanwhile, Trump himself has stoked outrage and skepticism from journalists and news outlets in an effort to discredit negative stories about him.

Throughout his tenure, Trump averaged several lies a day, escalating his rhetoric and disinformation, especially around the 2020 election, until they culminated in the deadly Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill.

But Trump’s lingering obsession with “the big lie” and his numerous attempts to overthrow the 2020 election has left journalists and pundits concerned to wonder what a Trump 2024 campaign might look like.

“I think it’s extremely difficult, because… he’s just saying things that are not true, that are designed to misinform, that are designed to erode credibility and trust in our electoral system,” Karl told Deadline. “And it’s actually dangerous.”

“So how do you cover a debate? How do you cover a speech? How do you sit down for a long live interview with him as a candidate? ” he added.

Karl, who served as the White House chief correspondent for ABC News from December 2012 until the end of the Trump administration, made similar comments during his appearance on CNN earlier this week.

“You’re covering up someone who works in a system, who is trying to undermine that same system,” he told CNN’s Stelter. “Someone who is going to lie forever.”

“He’s consumed and obsessed with 2020 and trying to convince the world that this election was somehow corrupt, that it was filled with fraud, that he actually won it,” he continued. “As journalists, we cannot be a conduit for this lie.”

Trump made headlines this weekend when he again hinted at a possible run in 2024.

“I think if I run I’ll get it,” he said during an appearance on Fox Business. “Look, I have a 94.95%, even in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), I had a 98% approval. So if I decide to run, I will get it very easily.”

“Most people said if I ran they wouldn’t run against me so I think that’s good,” he added.

But Karl has doubts whether the former president will really make another run for the top seat.

“I think he wants us to believe he’s showing up because it keeps him relevant, allows him to generate attention for himself,” Karl told CNN. “But I’m not sure he really wants to start over.”

“Despite all his illusions about 2020, the last thing he really wants to do is lose again,” he added.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

