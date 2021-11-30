Why Sidhu and Congress are silent on the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Pakistan: Tarun Chugh of the BJP





BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh questioned the silence of Congress and its Punjabi leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on the incident of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Pakistan.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh wondered why Navjot Singh Sidhu was silent on the incident of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in Pakistan. (File photo)

BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh questioned on Tuesday the silence of President of the Congress and the Congress Committee of Punjab Pradesh (PPCC), Navjot Singh Sidhu, over the alleged sacrilege incident of Guru Granth Sahib in Pakistan.

The alleged incident took place at Gurudwara Shri Guru Harkrishen Sahib in the village of Kot Meer Badan Khan Bajarani in the Kashmore district of Sindh in Pakistan.

While criticizing the incident, Tarun Chugh called on the Pakistani government to take strict action against the culprits. He said the incident was shameful and hurt the religious feelings of Sikhs and Hindus.

Tarun Chugh alleged that not only was Guru Granth Sahib disrespectful, but Rs 1.5 lakh (PKR) was also stolen from the donation box.

The BJP chief said minorities in Pakistan were not only dangerous and threatened, but also lived in extreme humiliation.

Tarun Chugh wondered why Navjot Singh Sidhu had remained silent on such matters, although he continued to sing the praises of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming he was his friend.

“What kind of friendship is it if Sidhu cannot protect the interests of Sikhs in Pakistan?” Chugh asked.

Tarun Chugh said Navjot Singh Sidhu should, in fact, ask the Pakistani army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, “which he hugged very tenderly, to protect the religious shrines of Sikhs and Hindus in Pakistan.” .

Sidhu should stop playing pranks in the Punjab and get some serious work done, Chugh said.

