By flying to East Java, Jokowi will inaugurate a dam and plant rice





DRAWING. Garuda Indonesia-1 plane carrying President Joko Widodo and his entourage has landed

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) paid a working visit to the province of East Java. The head of state and his entourage departed for East Java Province, using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane at around 8 a.m. WIB via Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta. Arriving at Iswahjudi Air Base in East Java, Jokowi immediately continued his journey to Trenggalek Regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter. In the regency of Trenggalek, the former governor of DKI Jakarta must inspect and inaugurate the Tugu and Gongseng dams. After that, Jokowi will also plant rice with farmers from Buluagung Village, Karangan District, Trenggalek Regency. Read also: Jokowi chooses two Covid-19 Remdesivir & Favipiravir drugs to multiply, are they effective? After the rice planting activities, Jokowi will immediately return to Magetan Regency, using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter. Thanks to Iswahjudi Air Base, Magetan Regency, President Jokowi and his entourage returned to Jakarta using the Presidential Indonesia-1 aircraft. The Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, accompanied the President on the flight to East Java Province. For information, the dam has indeed become one of Jokowi’s development axes. Since the first period of his reign, 22 dams have been built. Jokowi aims that by 2024, up to 65 dams can be completed. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



