Why Joe Biden should want Donald Trump to run again





With President Joe Biden scheduled to run again in 2024, the prospect of another clash with former President Donald Trump looms.

While some Democrats may wish Trump would disappear from the political landscape altogether, there is an argument as to why they and Biden should in fact be hoping that he will once again be the GOP candidate.

While some polls and bookmakers have tilted in favor of Trump, if there was another clash between the two, running against the former president, or one of his cronies, could prove to be a tactical boost for Biden. in some ways.

Biden’s approval poll numbers have plummeted and he might be a little harder to sell to the American public in 2024 if his problems don’t go away.

If Biden’s popularity makes it difficult to encourage votes for himself, he might be in a better position to incite action against an opponent. Trump continues to be a divisive figure and could prove to be the perfect opponent for such a plan.

Speaking to Newsweek, David Andersen, associate professor of US politics at Durham University, said he had reservations about whether Biden would run for good, but said regardless of the move, Democrats should want Trump to be in the race next time.

“Whatever Biden’s decision, Democrats want, or should want, Trump to run again. Twice the Democrats have won the national popular vote with Trump on the ticket, and in 2020 they won the Electoral College by putting new states on the line. They should be convinced that President Biden can run against Trump by contrasting their styles and chairs and showing that Biden is the best option. While Trump has a committed base that is likely to support him, it is difficult to see where he will pick votes in 2024, ”Andersen said.

“Its base consists largely of declining demographics, who are currently hardest hit by COVID and have adopted a strategy of demeaning and insulting anyone who questions Trump. While this keeps the base strong, it limits Trump’s appeal to potential new voters. “

Andersen also suggested that anyone who runs for the GOP will likely be linked to Trump, even if not the man himself, which again presents space for Democrats to expose.

Lucky for Democrats and President Biden, Trump maintains an iron grip on the GOP. Even if he ultimately decides not to run – and I also think there is a good chance that it will happen – Trump will probably help choose his successor, ”said Andersen. .

“A moderate and respectful GOP candidate could probably challenge Biden’s appeal to centrist or weakly aligned voters. But Trump is likely to favor, if not himself, someone who pursues his style and campaigns by worshiping Trump and his legacy. That should make Biden’s path to re-election easier. “

Clodagh Harrington, associate professor of US politics at De Montfort University, also agreed that there could be advantages for Biden in a rematch, although she also pointed out areas where Trump could be strong.

“Donald Trump is definitely the devil Joe Biden knows and that gives Biden an advantage,” Harrington said.

However, she pointed to the funds available to Trump and his capabilities during the election campaign.

“Trump has a war chest of over $ 100 million and has demonstrated his campaign prowess, so he could still be a formidable opponent if he does show up,” Harrington said.

Running against Trump would make the competition easier for Biden, as Trump “is easy to demonize”, and even if Biden chooses not to campaign negatively, “others might do it for him.”

Harrington also suggested that Biden will have to be able to counter Trump’s style, “which has become as important (more important!) As substance.”

“Trump is an expert at throwing sand in voters’ eyes and controlling the narrative,” Harrington said.

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on US Politics at University College London, also highlighted Trump’s strengths – and suggested that it was not clear whether opposing his former opponent again would be good or bad for Biden – but also touched on some advantages for Biden if they were to face each other again.

Gift suggested that there might be a boost in mobilizing Democrats if he was against Trump – and added that while Trump arouses enthusiasm in some quarters, it also comes at a price.

“It’s hard to say whether Biden’s chances of re-election would be better or worse if Trump ran again. There is no ‘generic’ opponent, so it would ultimately depend on who the alternate Republican would be. “said Gift. .

“No other GOP candidate is likely to match the enthusiasm that Trump can generate among the conservative base. At the same time, another candidate, even one with Trumpist leanings, would almost certainly have a better chance of winning the elections. swing and moderate voters.

“If Trump does not show up, one of the potential concerns for Democrats is that it could depress the mobilization on the left. In a sense, it is believed that if Trump’s name is on the ballot, the future of American democracy will be up for grabs in 2024. It is easier to activate Democratic participation in this environment. “

As discussion persists over a rematch, Durham University’s Andersen has however suggested that Biden may not yet be 100% in contention next time around.

“President Biden’s announcement that he would run for a second term was important, but I still don’t think he’s likely to do it 100%,” Andersen said.

“Biden’s declining approval ratings have put him in a weakened political position in Washington, just as he needs to rally his party around the Build Back Better bill. Psaki’s announcement of his commitment to run in 2024 is more of a signal to his own party that he is still the face of the party and the political future of the Democrats is currently in his hands.

“By committing to run again, he reminds them that if they run away from him or weaken his agenda, the president might not support them in 2022, and 2024 could see them lose the presidency. I still think the president Biden won’t really make a re-election decision until early in mid-2023.

Polls suggested a tough race for Biden if he ran for a second term, with some showing him in key states if it was him against Trump.

For Trump, the polls suggested he was still the frontrunner for the GOP nomination next time around, and he strongly suggested doing so, although he declined to fully commit to an offer. He spoke of his own confidence in winning the nomination if he had to go.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and the Democratic National Committee for comment.

This combination of images created on October 22, 2020 shows U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee on October 22, 2020. ( Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

