Boris Johnson to address the nation on Omicron at a press conference today

Boris Johnson will give a press conference today as new measures have been put in place to combat the Omicron variant.

A number of announcements were made over the weekend as scientists found 11 cases of the Covid strain with more than 30 mutations in the UK – and more cases are expected to follow.

The Prime Minister is expected to talk about the new rules on mandatory masks which went into effect in England from 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Go here for the latest coronavirus updates and the latest Covid-19 news

Mr Johnson will urge people to get their booster shots after the rollout has been extended to all over 18s and the gap between the second and third dose is reduced by half to three months.

He will also likely talk about the new travel rules that require all arrivals to take a day 2 PCR test and self-isolate until they come back negative, reports The mirror.

But the Scottish and Welsh governments have asked Mr Johnson to go further and keep all arrivals isolated until a Day 8 test.

The Prime Minister has yet to adopt all of England’s Plan B measures, leaving vaccine passports for nightclubs and stadiums in reserve.







(Image: Getty Images)



And the government has not advised the British to work from home whenever possible, despite such advice in Scotland.

When asked if the government could tighten England’s rules even further over the next three weeks, Minister Edward Argar said: “It’s not something I anticipate.”

But the prime minister’s spokesperson did not rule out stricter travel rules, or tighter rules after reviewing the new restrictions in three weeks.

No10 said Boris Johnson does not consider adopting the plea for eight-day isolation, but did not rule it out, saying the answer will be kept under review.

Right after today’s press conference, MPs will vote on an SNP motion to censor the prime minister for “frequent violation” of ethics rules and cut his ministerial salary by more than half, reducing him from 41 567.

Mr Johnson could also face a revolt by some Tory MPs around 4:30 p.m. when the new Covid measures are passed. They are worried about what will happen when the measures expire on December 20 – with Parliament on recess.

In quotes released overnight by No10, the Prime Minister said: “The measures that come into force today are proportionate and responsible, and will save us time in the face of this new variant.

Based on everything we know, our vaccines and boosters remain our best line of defense, so it’s more important than ever that people come forward when they are eligible for a booster.

Not only will today’s measures help us slow the spread of variants, but they will help us protect each other and the gains we’ve all worked so hard for.







(Image: Getty Images)



The NHS is expected to provide more details on when people can reserve their boosters after tens of millions of Britons became eligible overnight.

Health Minister Gillian Keegan said the reservation system would be operational “within the next few days”, urging people to “wait to be contacted for now”.

When asked if Christmas would be wasted, she replied: I hope not.

She added: “Let’s be proportional and balanced, like we were trying to be. We have five cases today. It will increase, I’m sure, but what we were trying to do is really crack it down. as much as possible.”

For the latest local news delivered straight to your inbox, go here to sign up for our free newsletter