Pakistan expects $ 3 billion reserves deposit from Saudi Arabia in days





Reza Baqir, Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), at a press conference at the head office in Karachi, Pakistan, January 22, 2021. REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 30 (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will deposit $ 3 billion in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves in about a week for a year at 4% interest under a support plan signed on Monday, a the spokesman for the Pakistani Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

The South Asian nation has faced growing economic challenges with dwindling foreign exchange reserves, a growing current account deficit, a depreciating currency and high inflation.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stand at $ 22.77 billion, according to the central bank.

The Saudi support package which included a $ 1.2 billion oil loan facility was agreed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh last month.

Asked when the Saudi deposit would land in Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, finance ministry spokesman Muzammil Aslam told Reuters: “I hope this week or early next week.”

He said it was a “one-year demand deposit” with 4% interest.

Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Managing Director Sultan Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Marshad and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir signed the deal on Monday in Karachi, the central bank said in a statement. communicated.

“Under this deposit agreement, SFD will place a deposit of $ 3 billion with SBP. The amount of the deposit under the agreement will be part of SBP’s foreign exchange reserves,” he said.

The Saudi facility came a week after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreed with Pakistan on the steps needed to revive a stalled $ 6 billion funding program. Read more

Completion of the review, pending since the start of the year, would release 750 million IMF special drawing rights, or about $ 1 billion, bringing total disbursements to about $ 3 billion at on this day, according to the statement.

The central bank raised its key rate by 150 basis points to 8.75% to counter inflationary pressures and preserve stability with growth.

Headline inflation hit 9.2% in October, down from 8.4% two months earlier, and the Pakistani rupee which closed at 175.72 in interbank against the dollar has depreciated by more than 11% since beginning of this year.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

