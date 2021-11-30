Why Trump is suing the nations filing cabinet





Former President Donald Trump put the National Archives and Records Administration in the national spotlight after he filed a lawsuit to prevent the agency from disclosing Trump’s White House documents to the Congressional committee investigating the attack on the January 6 against the US Capitol.

A court is expected to hear the final arguments in the case on November 30.

Why are call logs, drafts, speeches, handwritten notes, and other documents from Trump’s tenure in the possession of the National Archives?

Presidential records are the property of the United States government and are administered by the National Archives, said Meghan Ryan Guthorn, the agency’s acting deputy managing director. Thus, all documents, documents and presidential documents in the custody of the National Archives, whether donated, seized or governed by the Presidential Documents Act, belong to the federal government.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 established that all presidential records belong to the public and are automatically transferred into the custody of the National Archives as soon as a commander-in-chief leaves office. All presidential libraries and museums are part of the National Archives. Former President Barack Obama’s Presidential Library will be the first to be fully digital.

The National Archives and Records Administration is the official custodian of the United States government records, says Ryan Guthorn. Only about one to three percent of documents are considered permanent documents, and these are the documents that are essential to understanding the rights and rights of American citizens, who hold our elected officials accountable for their actions, (and) document our history by as a nation.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt started the tradition of donating his presidential papers, which are kept in his presidential library in Hyde Park, New York. (National Archives)

Presidential files were not always the property of the public.

From George Washington to Jimmy Carter, presidential administration papers were considered the private property of a president to be done as they saw fit, says Ryan Guthorn.

Most of the commanders in chief donated their presidential papers, a precedent set by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1940. This continued until the 1970s, when President Richard Nixon fought to destroy his records, including the secret recordings, during the Watergate scandal which ultimately led to his resignation.

Congress suspected that the tapes contained evidence that could incriminate the president. Lawmakers passed the Presidential Recordings and Materials Preservation Act of 1974, which only applied to Nixon presidential documents and ordered that Watergate-related documents be kept by NARA.

During his lifetime, Nixon fought to keep his presidential records private. NARA has received most of the Watergate-related recordings, but not all. After Nixon’s death, his family donated his presidential papers and other documents.

Julie Nixon Eisenhower calls me, tells me she wants to meet me, says the family wants to settle down, says John Carlin, who was the United States Archivist from 1995 to 2005.

Nixon’s daughter contacted Carlin during her first week on the job in June 1995, more than 20 years after Watergate.

You have to remember that at that time the president’s records were personal, Carlin says. Nixon was going to keep them, and he had the law on his side. And so, when she called that day and said, We’re ready to move in, that was good news. When he (Nixon) was alive, he fought him. I mean, tooth and nail. There would be no settlement.

Richard Nixon kisses his daughter Julie Nixon Eisenhower shortly after stepping down on August 9, 1974. Nixon’s daughter Tricia Cox and her husband, Ed Cox, are also pictured. (National Archives)

Carlin says dealing with the Nixons papers consumed most of his ten-year tenure as head of NARA. But now, with the Presidential Records Act in place, he doesn’t expect the same complications to arise with the Trump records.

I’m not a lawyer, so take that into consideration, but I don’t think he has a leg to stand on, Carlin said. The law is on the government side. The law is clear. These are government files, presidential files that the government controls and has access to.

Among those who gain access to the White House archives are presidential scholars like Shannon Bow OBrien who are interested in documenting history.

The public can start making requests through the Freedom of Information Act five years after an administration ends, but the president can also invoke certain restrictions for public access up to 12 years old, explains Bow OBrien, a professor in the government department at the University of Texas at the Austin College of Liberal Arts.

If we do not have access to this material, we do not have access to the truth. We only have access to organized truths, in many ways, what people want to tell us, or what people want us to see, and that is not always the most accurate.

Bow OBrien sees an advantage in Trump’s struggle to keep his presidential records out of the hands of Congress.

At the very least, this Trump administration could give us further insight into some areas of the law that have never been challenged before, she says.

