Reviews | China wins big data war, thanks to Xi





President Joe Biden returned from his summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on November 15 pledged to continue what he called simple and direct competition with China. Yet Beijing is already beating United States and its allies in a crucial area: data. The data is the oil of the 21st century, the indispensable resource that will fuel artificial intelligence algorithms, economic strength and national power. The source of this data is all of us: our health records and genetic sequences, our online habits, our business supply chain flows, the terabytes of images swallowed up by phones, drones and autonomous cars. Competing for global influence in the 21st century will require protecting and harnessing this data for commercial, technological and military advantages. So far, China is winning and the West is barely engaged. Through a trellis recent laws and regulations, Mr. Xi was hard at work making the Chinese Communist Party the most powerful data broker in the world. How does Beijing do this? Through isolate Chinese data from the world, exerting new extraterritorial power over global data flows and putting foreign companies operating in China under legal obligation while absorbing data from other countries through both lawful and unlawful means.

Xi knows that even locking down only Chinese data, representing the patterns and behavior of some 1.4 billion people, would hamper Beijing’s rivals in the quest for global economic superiority. The Biden administration talked on the importance of data in our competition with China. But no visible strategy has emerged. It threatens Americans’ privacy, economic competitiveness, national security and future global position. It will be a major test of China’s policy in America in 2022. Washington’s blind spot about how big data is central to Beijing’s ambitions and how our own data is being harnessed to serve those ambitions is puzzling at a time when Americans politicians are more and more worried on the collection and potential exploitation of big data by US tech giants. It’s even more perplexing because Americans, in a bipartisan fashion, also realize how Beijing exploits and militarizes other American resources, like our capital markets. It’s evident in the way Washington is ultimately so hard start to address the self-destructive flow of US dollars into China’s military and global surveillance apparatus. While these types of measures still need to be scaled up significantly, at least policymakers now have some tools to restrict Beijing’s easy access to U.S. capital.

This is not the case when it comes to data, where Beijing believes it has a free hand and the West is too distracted or inept to respond in any meaningful way. Mr. Xi thinks and acts big, and has done so from his early days in power. In 2013, shortly after assuming the presidency in Beijing, Xi said: The vast ocean of data, just like oil resources during industrialization, contains immense productive power and opportunity. Whoever controls big data technologies will control the resources for development and will have the upper hand. Since then, Beijing has built the framework to ensure that the massive accumulations of data serve the strategic interests of the Chinese Communist Party. A series of laws implemented in 2017 affirmed the power of parties to access private data on Chinese networks, whether in China or associated with Chinese companies. like Huawei abroad. Now Beijing has quietly enacted a new set of laws, first the Data Security Law in September, followed in November by the Personal Information Protection Law which goes even further by requiring not only access to personal information. private data, but also effective control over it. This has a huge impact on foreign companies operating in China. Not only must their Chinese data remain in China and be accessible by the state, but Beijing now demands to control whether they can send it to their own headquarters; in a corporate lab in California, say; or to a foreign government that has made a law enforcement or regulatory request. Beijing’s new laws may make it a crime to comply with foreign sanctions against China that involve data such as shutting down banking or cloud services to a Chinese entity linked to human rights atrocities. In these cases, foreign companies may comply with US law, or they may comply with Chinese law, but not both.

The impact of these laws is clear. You’re here, Apple and others have chosen to build dedicated Chinese data centers, sometimes in partnership with Chinese state entities, for fear of losing access to the large Chinese consumer market. Goldman Sachs faces the pressure against sending memos at its US headquarters. Beijing’s recent actions complement its long-standing efforts to buy, steal, and otherwise acquire data from foreign sources around the world. Beijing hacks databases of multinational companies. it works talent recruitment programs at universities and foreign companies. It buys foreign companies, such as an Italian manufacturer of military drones. It funds its own data-driven start-ups in open foreign markets like Silicon Valley. The approach is clearly non-reciprocal. It relies on access to foreign data while denying foreigners access to Chinese data and appears to assume that foreign governments will not respond. The United States, after all, lacks a comprehensive federal approach to data governance, while the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation focuses primarily on consumer privacy. Will American and allied policymakers develop approaches to limit the flow of strategic data to China? For now, the response from the Biden administrations is: maybe. Our strategic competitors see big data as a strategic asset, the United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, said this summer, and we have to see it the same way. It is clear and convincing language. But data did not appear to be high on Mr Bidens’ priorities along with Mr Xi, judging by official readings Summit. And to this day, American political remedies are unnecessary and insufficient. In June, the administration published a decree adopt a new regulatory process to restrict cross-border data flows for national security reasons. But the new process has yet to be used against Chinese drones, Chinese access to US data centers and biotech labs, or other potential targets.

Meanwhile, the engagement of U.S. diplomats and trade negotiators on data issues is dominated by battles with European regulators on privacy rules for US tech giants. Beijing’s much greater threat remains largely ignored. The good news is that if democratic nations step up, they could be in a better position than Beijing, complicating its own progress with an apparent paranoia. In recent months, Xi has cracked down on deprived Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent, forcing them to cede their data treasures to state-controlled third parties. This crackdown, which has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in market value, will make these companies less innovative now that they no longer control their data. But banking on Chinese authoritarian excess to preserve America’s advantage is not a strategy. A smarter approach would start at the national level, with a real (and robust) implementation of the Biden administration’s June executive decree. This would result in the blocking or unwinding of agreements through which large volumes of sensitive US data flows to China, whether through medical records, cellphone apps or other channels, which are not intended for the essential not currently regulated. Democratic allies must also work together to promote data sharing among themselves while limiting flows to China. A map has been presented by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. This idea, called Data Free Flow With Trust, should become an allied policy. For more than a generation, Beijing has been coldly effective in devising a strategy of global data mercantilism: hoarding data for me, ditching data for you. If Washington and its allies do not organize a strong response, Xi will succeed in dominating the summits of the future world power.

Matt Pottinger, former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor, is a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution. David Feith, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs until early 2021, is an Associate Principal Researcher at the Center for a New American Security.

