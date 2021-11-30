Disabled artist presents painting to Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan met with disabled artist Umer Jaral on Tuesday who presented his painting to him.

Umer Jaral, 34, is a painter and artist with cerebral palsy. He is known for his flawless paintings and was in the news in 2019 when he presented General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s painting to DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor.

According to little-known details, he has been painting since the age of 12. Jaral has suffered from cerebral palsy since birth, which affected his muscle movements. Despite the challenges, Umer Jaral continued his passion for painting. Disabled artists painted the portrait of the young Imran Khan of yesteryear.

Photos of him presenting the paintings to Imran Khan were shared on social media. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also smiling in the photo. He praised Umer Jaral’s artwork and called it an inspiration and a symbol of motivation for others. Meanwhile, social media users have expressed their glee at the heartwarming images of the Prime Minister with Umer Jaral.

Umer Jaral’s brother says the disease has the potential to make the patient bedridden within a few years.

PM Khan is a fan favorite!

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will receive the International Sports Personality Award at the Dubai Expo on January 9, 2022. He will receive this honor in recognition of his service and efforts in the field of sport.

He won the Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for leading his team to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. Khan’s name was announced at an event held at Deep Dive in Dubai.

Being a famous sports and social figure, PM Imran Khan fans are found in all age groups.

