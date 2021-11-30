



Mike Pence has spent much of his vice presidency quietly responding to the whims of President Donald Trump. But on January 6, he broke with Trump by refusing to overrule the 2020 election results. And now Pence is considering his own presidential run, even though his former boss hasn’t ruled out a 2024 campaign. Pence doesn’t wouldn’t necessarily stay out of the race even if Trump intervened.

If you know the Pences, you know they will always try to discern where they are called to serve, Marc Short, former Pence chief of staff, told me. And I don’t think it depends on who else is in the race or not.

A 2024 pence campaign seems futile no matter what the scenario. If Trump does show up, hell will rally the same MAGA fanatics who refuse to believe he lost the last election. And if Trump steps down, Pence is not his natural successor; he may have ruined any hope of inheriting the Republican base when he challenged Trump on Jan.6. As you roam the Republican universe, it’s hard to detect a glimmer of a Pence move for the President of any sort. Which leaves GOP agents asking a version of the same question: What is Mike Pence thinking?

Sarah Longwell is an anti-Trump Republican strategist who has led dozens of focus groups since the 2020 election with staunch Trump voters, reluctant Trump voters and 2016 Trump voters who have moved on to Joe Biden the last year. Pence doesn’t get along well with anyone, she told me. People make faces when she mentions the name of Pences, faces that convey a collective nah. Or maybe me, she said, thinking about it. But the impression they leave is pretty obvious, she added: Not interested.

At this point, Pence has not decided to run, according to his advisers. For now, he’s focused on helping Republicans regain a majority in Congress in the 2022 midterm election. But he’s also making the kind of gestures that typically precede a presidential candidacy. Since leaving office on Jan.20, he has run in states that host early presidential elections: New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa. Next month he is due to return to New Hampshire for a Republican fundraising event. He writes a book and started a podcast, American Freedom, which is a platform to introduce himself to voters again after four years as a mostly subordinate Trump No.2. Speaking in a flat baritone, the former talk radio host mixes odes to the audience. service with scathing reviews of the Bidens record. An episode devoted to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks opens with Pence denouncing the failing leadership of the Biden administration and ends with a vignette of him and other lawmakers chanting God Bless America on the steps of the U.S. Capitol after attacks.

I’ll tell you, on that day and in the weeks and months that followed, there were no Republicans in Washington, DC, Pence tells his listeners. There were no Democrats in Washington, DC There were only Americans. Everyone rolled up their sleeves and did the right thing. (It was not said that he went on to encourage a president who politicized virtually every random part of the human experience, including wearing a mask and watching a football game, and who woke up the insurgents ahead of what may have been the most disturbing day on American soil since September 9. 11.)

Former Vice President Dan Quayle told me he advised Pence in 2012 that if he wanted to run for president, the Indiana governor’s office would be a better springboard than Congress. (Pence campaigned for state office that year and won.) A cold-eyed political calculation suggests that 2024 would be Pence’s best and possibly the last real move. Hell will be 65 by the next inauguration, and cooler faces are appearing in Republican politics, including Glenn Youngkin, the new governor of Virginia who won a state Biden captured a year ago by 10 points. Someone like Glenn Youngkin is the future, Sarah Chamberlain, chair of the Republican Main Street Partnership, a group that promotes centrist policies, told me. He would be a wonderful presidential candidate.

Still, Pence has been mulling over a presidential race for years, and such ambitions aren’t easily quashed. He remains in demand for GOP fundraising and campaigning events, a way to cement alliances. Some Republicans see justification for Pences’ potential candidacy based on his conservative credentials.

The odds of pennies in Race 24 improve if Trump stays on the sidelines. Right now, Trump looks like a candidate, although some people who have worked with him believe hell will step down eventually. Trump will not be running, John Kelly, who was Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff, told me. Hell keeps talking about it; he can even declare, but he won’t run. And the reason is, he just can’t be seen as a loser. John Bolton, who was Trump’s former national security adviser, predicted much the same.

Whatever Trump’s future, for Pence to be competitive in a Republican presidential primary race, he must bring together a coalition of evangelical Christian brethren, cultural conservatives, and part of mainstream Republicans who appreciate that he supported the victory for Bidens. Trump’s January 6 apostasy angered Trump, but his actions that day helped preserve the idea that voters choose winners. Is anyone ready to give it credit? Maybe, but it’s also a fair bet that those who could still blame Pence for forcing Trump through years of chaos.

It’s hard not to see Pence as the author of his own misfortune. Listening to his podcast, we hear a politician who sounds like a throwback to a pre-Trump era. He criticizes the Biden administration for one crisis after another, despite the twice impeached Trump presiding over the longest government shutdown in history and a pandemic. Pence tsk-tsks on graffiti scrawled on a federal building in Portland, Oregon, not to mention insurgents spreading excrement in the halls of the US Capitol.

Trump dismantled the Republican Party and made it a vehicle for his own promotion. Pence made this makeover possible. Yet he now acts as if the old establishment party that gave birth to Bob Dole and Howard Baker is still intact and is in need of recovery.

He stayed there while the party was actively changed by Trump, and now he’s no longer interested in politicians like him, Longwell said.

What is Pence thinking then? Maybe if a former reality TV star can overturn the laws of politics and become president, so can he.

Pence is one of the nicer people in both parties, Mick Mulvaney, another former Trump chief of staff in the White House, told me. And yet: what does Mike Pence offer that 15 other people don’t offer other than being vice president, which I’m not sure is very convincing these days.

