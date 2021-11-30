President Joko Widodo examines the rice plantation in Trenggalek





Jokowi said domestic rice production is in optimal condition. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, TRENGGALEK – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said domestic rice production is in optimal condition. This was transmitted by Jokowi during land cultivation and rice planting in Trenggalek Regency, East Java on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. On the other hand, Jokowi has appreciated the performance of the Indonesian agricultural sector in recent years. According to the president, it is proven that Indonesia is able to meet its own food needs without having to import. “In fact, our stock is still in a very good position. And we know that this year in 2021 we have not imported rice at all, ”said the president, accompanied by Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo and Trenggalek. Regional government, Tuesday, November 30, 2021.. The president said that the total national rice production continues to experience a significant increase. In fact, the government continues to prepare various agricultural facilities and infrastructures that are more and more adequate. “I think this is additional productivity on the part of the farmers as there were indeed many dams that were completed in previous years. So this is starting to show from the results of increasing the productivity of farmers so that the total production across the country becomes better, ”he said. Previously still from the Trenggalek regency, the president had just inaugurated the Tugu and Gongseng dams. These two dams were built to optimize agricultural land in Trenggalek Regency, East Java. “We hope that the Tugu dam that has been completed can be directly used by farmers to increase production. And that could be two harvests per year, plus one crop of secondary crops,” he said. “Especially with the Tugu Dam, the water has flowed so that the rice fields here can be harvested three times and cultivated once, so that the productivity of every hectare in Trenggalek district increases dramatically,” he said. added. On site, the president had the opportunity to test Alsintan’s technological capabilities to plant seeds for the Ministry of Agriculture. The president and the farmers are in the middle of a 75 hectare paddy field. The president also promised to correct the existing shortcomings. “Previously, there had been complaints from farmers, mainly related to fertilizers and production equipment, I think, and we will discuss this in Jakarta,” he said. On this occasion, Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo said that the Ministry of Agriculture continues to strengthen farmers through mechanization and following President Jokowi’s directives on the agricultural sector in Trenggalek regency. . “We are certainly continuing to do our best for our farmers. We are strengthening mechanization before and after harvest, so that national food production is optimal and the well-being of farmers increases,” added the Minister of Agriculture.

