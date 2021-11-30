Leaked Chinese documents show Xi Jinping’s role in Xinjiang rights atrocities





Hundreds of pages of confidential Chinese government documents have provided evidence of Xi Jinping’s personal role in ongoing human rights violations in Xinjiang, a prominent scholar said Tuesday. Marked “top secret,” the leak is a subset of the “Xinjiang papers” partially released by the New York Times in 2019, said German researcher Adrian Zenz. The last 317 pages include statements from Xi himself, he added. This is probably the first time that a high-level disclosure has included the addresses of a Chinese head of state. In remarks dated April 30, 2014, Xi speaks during a tour of Xinjiang in northwest China and tells the cadres to prepare to “solve the problems” in the region. According to Zenz’s review of the documents, Xi and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang personally demanded controversial policies that were implemented in the mid-2010s. These included the creation of a vast bureaucratic system, responsible first for a regional counterterrorism campaign in 2014 and then for a re-education campaign in 2017, according to the research. The documents show that top Chinese leaders were “behind almost every aspect of the Xinjiang atrocities,” Zenz wrote on Twitter. In another statement on May 28, 2014, Xi ordered, “Those who should be arrested should be arrested, and those who should be sentenced should be sentenced.” Millions of Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim ethnic minority groups have reportedly been subjected to mass internment, forced labor, birth control and extreme “sinization” in the name of deradicalization. Zenz’s analysis of statistics and official reports from Xinjiang showed that China intended to “optimize” its Uyghur community through population control. Beijing continued to dismiss charges of wrongdoing in Xinjiang, describing charges of rights violations as the “lie of the century.” His denials have only hardened in the run-up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which the United States and other Western governments are expected to boycott at the diplomatic level. Providing a personal link between Xi — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) —and the list of alleged violations in Xinjiang, the leaked documents “are expected to revolutionize our understanding of the evolving atrocities and relations between Beijing and the regional authorities,” including Chen Quanguo, ”Zenz said. Chen was appointed secretary of the CCP in Xinjiang in 2016 and is said to have personally supervised government-sanctioned re-education camps. He and three others were sanctioned by the United States under the Global Magnitsky Act in July 2020. In March, the European Union also sanctioned Chen, resulting in retaliatory action against EU lawmakers and academics, including Zenz. Zenz, who is a senior researcher in Chinese studies at the non-profit Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, said the top-secret documents were leaked to the UK-based Uyghur court in September. The tribunal, investigating and assessing reports of genocide under the United Nations Genocide Convention, approached Zenz to analyze and authenticate the documents, he said. Three of the 11 classified documents have already been translated and posted online. Zenz said the file was provided by “someone who wishes to remain anonymous” and nothing more is known about their origin. The Xinjiang documents could add weight to existing research that seeks to prove intent to commit genocide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/leaked-china-papers-show-xi-jinpings-role-xinjiang-rights-atrocities-1654304 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos