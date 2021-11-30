Trump to ask court to keep cases away from U.S. Capitol riot panel





WASHINGTON, Nov.30 (Reuters) – Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are expected to ask a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday to keep tapes of his conversations and actions before and during the deadly Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill by a crowd of his supporters away from Congress investigators.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has scheduled oral argument at 9:30 a.m. ET (2:30 p.m. GMT) on Trump’s appeal against a judge’s ruling that White House records should be communicated to a congressional committee.

The House of Representatives select committee investigating the riot has asked the National Archives, the U.S. agency housing Trump’s White House files, to produce visitor logs, telephone records and written communications between its advisers . The panel said it needed the records to understand any role Trump may have played in fomenting violence.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from officially certifying its defeat in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Shortly before the riot, Trump gave a speech to his supporters, repeating his false claims that the election was stolen from him by widespread electoral fraud and urging them to come to Capitol Hill and “fight like a man. hell “to” stop the theft “.

Trump sued the committee and the National Archives in an attempt to prevent publication. In court records, Trump’s lawyers called the Democrat-led investigation politically motivated and argued that documents sought by the committee are protected by executive privilege, a legal doctrine that allows presidents to keep certain individuals private. of their conversations with their advisers.

On November 9, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump’s arguments, saying the former Republican president had failed to recognize the “due deference” to Biden’s determination as president as the House committee could access the documents.

“Although broad, these requests, and each of the other requests made by the committee, do not exceed the legislative powers of the committee,” Chutkan said in his ruling. “Presidents are not kings, and the applicant is not president.”

The DC Circuit has delayed the committee’s authorization to access the records while it examines the matter. The three appeals committee judges randomly assigned to the case were appointed to the bench by Biden or former President Barack Obama, both Democrats.

If Trump loses on the DC circuit, he could take the case to the United States Supreme Court. Trump also asked associates to block the committee, which requested testimony and files from a number of them. Its former chief strategist Steve Bannon has previously been charged with two counts of contempt of Congress for defying the committee, pleading not guilty.

Reporting by Jan Wolfe

