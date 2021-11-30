Politics
President Jokowi inaugurates Trenggalek and Gongseng Bojonegoro Monument dams, Governor Khofifah optimistic East Java’s agricultural productivity will be boosted
GENERAL | Nov 30, 2021 7:14:20 PM
President Joko Widodo at the inauguration Tugu dam Dam at Kab. Trenggalek, Tuesday (11/30/2021)
East Java Newsroom – The governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa, is optimistic that the two dams which have just been inaugurated by President Joko Widodo are the Tugu dam in Kab. Trenggalek and Gongseng Dam in Kab. Bojonegoro, Tuesday 11/30/2021) can further increase the productivity of East Java’s agriculture and fishing sector.
In this way, the welfare of East Java farmers can also increase. Both of these dams, Khofifah said, can also be used as tourist destinations to increase the income of local residents.
“Because it will be able to bring more benefits to the farmers, the agricultural sector is mobile, the plantation sector is facilitated as well as the fishing sector. Even the tourism sector because it can become a new destination,” Khofifah said. in Trenggalek (30/11).
As is known, President Jokowi inaugurated two dams in East Java. The two dams are Tugu Dam in Trenggalek Regency and Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro Regency.
The Tugu Dam has a capacity of 12 million cubic meters and can provide irrigation benefits to 1,200 hectares. Meanwhile, Gongseng Dam has a capacity of 22 million cubic meters and can irrigate 6,200 hectares.
Jokowi hopes that with the addition of these two dams, agricultural activities will increase.
“Farmers are more productive, plant and harvest more often, so we hope their income will increase,” Jokowi said.
Meanwhile, Governor Khofifah said that in East Java there are currently 6 National Strategic Projects (NSPs) related to the dams initiated by the central government. The six dam projects are Tukul Dam in Pacitan, Tugu and Bagong Dam in Trenggalek, Bendo Dam in Ponorogo, Gongseng Dam in Bojonegoro and Semanthok Dam in Nganjuk.
“We express our gratitude to the president through the PUPR minister for providing the location of the PSN dam in East Java,” he said.
“God willing, another dam will be opened in the near future. There are 2 dams that will already be inaugurated, namely the Semantok Nganjuk dam and the Bagong Trenggalek dam ”, he added.
Khofifah added that the presence of dams in various areas should be able to provide benefits to people who live around the location of the dam.
“There are so many benefits to be gained from the existence of this dam. Hopefully all of them will provide great benefits and improve the well-being of residents around the location,” he said.
The inauguration of the two dams was marked by the signing of the inauguration inscription by President Jokowi.
For information, the construction of the Tugu dam is an activity to develop the Ngrowo river sub-basin which is a series of development activities of the Brantas river region using the flow of the Keser river which is one potential water sources to be used for the well-being of the Kab community. Trenggalek. Covering an area of 104 ha, Tugu Dam is capable of irrigating 1250 ha of irrigated land.
With a capacity of 12 million M³, the Tugu dam is also capable of supplying raw water of 12 liters / second and can develop electricity thanks to hydroelectric power stations (PLTA) of 0.4 megawatt. The Tugu Dam is also expected to be able to become a 20% flood control facility or the equivalent of 42.47 M³ / second.
At the same time, the Gongseng dam, which was also inaugurated on the occasion, was also able to irrigate 6,250 ha of land (irrigation). The dam, which was built with a height of 34 meters, provides raw water of 300 liters / second. In addition, it increases the intensity of cultivation by 250%.
Not only as a flood controller, which can reduce up to 133.27m3 / second. This dam has a total storage capacity of 22 million M with an effective storage capacity of 14.75 million M.
Plant rice, president optimistic about sufficient rice stocks without imports
After the inauguration at the Tugu Dam, Governor Khofifah accompanied the continued visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Buluagung Village, Kedungsangkal Hamlet, Kec. test, quarter. Trenggalek.
In the area of 75 ha of inhabitants, Governor Khofifah accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia in planting rice seeds of the Inpari 32 variety. The location of the land itself is one of the villages whose canals irrigation facilities directly benefit from the Tugu dam.
As one of the national food stores, the existence of a dam is an important factor in maintaining the stability of regional yields. Therefore, the inauguration of the Tugu Dam itself appears to be an oasis or new hope for the sustainability of farmers, especially in areas where it flows.
Global rice production in the Prov. East Java this year reached 5.7 million tonnes of rice. This amount is intended to meet the needs of East Java itself and nationally.
On this occasion, President Jokowi also expressed his optimism about the national rice stock which is very well monitored and sufficient.
For this reason, the head of state also pointed out that until the end of this year, Indonesia had not imported rice at all.
“We know that this year we have never imported rice. Our stock is also very good,” he said.
This good result would be none other than the increased productivity of farmers resulting from the many dams that have been built in various regions. It is hoped that the existence of the dam will help increase the frequency of farmers’ harvests. While the productivity of each ha in the neighborhood. Trenggalek can increase significantly.
“This year, the harvest is twice rice and once palawija. With the Tugu dam, water flowed into the rice fields here. We will therefore be able to harvest rice three times, once palawija, ”he explained.
Meanwhile, based on preliminary figures released by the BPS in 2021, the area of rice harvested in Trenggalek in 2021 is estimated at 22.73 thousand hectares. This figure increased by 3,102.98 hectares or 15.81% compared to 2020, which was only 19.63 thousand hectares.
As for the actual rice production in 2021, it is estimated at 119.11 thousand tonnes of GKG (Milled Dry Grain). This figure also increased by 10.66 thousand tons or 9.83% compared to 2020 which reached 108.44 thousand tons of GKG.
In November, the area of rice harvested in Trenggalek Regency was 1,763 ha with a productivity of 5.37 tonnes / ha and a production of 9,466 tonnes. (no)
